Australia's Laid-Back Coastal Town Known As 'Pearl Of The Bass Coast' Boasts Diverse Marine Life And Beaches

Inverloch's Anderson Inlet is the ultimate quiet escape. Think of a gently sheltered bay with soft, golden sands and calm waters perfect for swimming, paddleboarding, and fishing. Families, dog lovers, and those who aren't too familiar with water, in particular, will find the shallow coast and laid-back vibe here perfect. And at low tide, the exposed mudflats attract hundreds of birds to the shores, so birdwatchers, make sure to study all the tide charts available online to make sure you get the best views.

For those looking for something more high-energy, Inverloch Surf Beach is a must-see. The set-up here seems to be made for water sports like surfing and kiteboarding, though the waters are a bit too rough for your run-of-the-mill boating trip. The good news is that the beach is equipped with lifeguards and regularly patrolled during the summer, so it's still one of the safer spots along the Bass Coast. Having said that, you're in Australia, so it's always a good idea to learn more about its most dangerous wildlife and how to avoid it on your vacation.

The last stop you won't want to miss out on while in Inverloch is Eagles Nest, which Tripadvisor reviewers consider the best spot to visit in the area and is just a 9-minute drive away from the town center. Thanks to its incredible views (especially at low tide), the area is perfect for snapping some once-in-a-lifetime photos while getting a tan. And though the surrounding terrain is a bit rocky, you might get lucky and spot some whales, wallabies, or even kangaroos during your day here, so keep your eyes peeled.