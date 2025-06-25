Australia's Laid-Back Coastal Town Known As 'Pearl Of The Bass Coast' Boasts Diverse Marine Life And Beaches
With its balmy weather and 16,000-mile-long shoreline, Australia is the ultimate destination for a good sunbathing session and a refreshing swim, with places like Palm Cove and Whitehaven being not only some of the best beaches in all of Australia but the entire world. Still, there are too many incredible beachy hubs scattered across the country that have yet to get their flowers. Just look at Inverloch, a laid-back town known as the "Pearl of the Bass Coast" that promises not only gorgeous sandy views and endless surfing opportunities but also plenty of underrated museums, restaurants, and hiking trails.
And while not everyone comes all the way to Australia just to visit one underrated town, Inverloch's so close to Melbourne you can easily make it part of a longer vacation. The entire drive should take around 2 hours from Victoria's capital (or its airport) if you head east on M1, then take the South Gippsland Highway, which is amazing by local standards. There's no direct train or bus connecting the two places, though, so renting something practical through companies like East Coast Car Rental or Advance Car Rental is a good idea. And to make the road trip even more exciting, why not stop at Eagles Nest or The Caves along the way? You won't be disappointed.
A dive into Inverloch's stunning beaches and water adventures
Inverloch's Anderson Inlet is the ultimate quiet escape. Think of a gently sheltered bay with soft, golden sands and calm waters perfect for swimming, paddleboarding, and fishing. Families, dog lovers, and those who aren't too familiar with water, in particular, will find the shallow coast and laid-back vibe here perfect. And at low tide, the exposed mudflats attract hundreds of birds to the shores, so birdwatchers, make sure to study all the tide charts available online to make sure you get the best views.
For those looking for something more high-energy, Inverloch Surf Beach is a must-see. The set-up here seems to be made for water sports like surfing and kiteboarding, though the waters are a bit too rough for your run-of-the-mill boating trip. The good news is that the beach is equipped with lifeguards and regularly patrolled during the summer, so it's still one of the safer spots along the Bass Coast. Having said that, you're in Australia, so it's always a good idea to learn more about its most dangerous wildlife and how to avoid it on your vacation.
The last stop you won't want to miss out on while in Inverloch is Eagles Nest, which Tripadvisor reviewers consider the best spot to visit in the area and is just a 9-minute drive away from the town center. Thanks to its incredible views (especially at low tide), the area is perfect for snapping some once-in-a-lifetime photos while getting a tan. And though the surrounding terrain is a bit rocky, you might get lucky and spot some whales, wallabies, or even kangaroos during your day here, so keep your eyes peeled.
Beyond the beaches of Inverloch: exploring the town attractions
While most of your time in Inverloch will be spent lounging around a sandy beach, you'll want to enjoy some in-town experiences, too. The Inverloch Shell Museum, for example, houses one of the most impressive shell displays in the world (7000+). It even has a touch table where visitors can pick up and feel some of the shells, weeds, and preserved sea life obtained throughout the years. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Christmas and Good Friday, the museum is the perfect lazy day activity that caters even to those on a very tight budget, plus children under five enter for free.
If you're in the mood for a great lunch out, Silky Inverloch is the perfect choice. Make the most out of the outdoor seating and friendly service, and enjoy a good braised brisket, Heard Island icefish burger, or chilli prawn, all while taking in that Australian sun. Just remember that while the restaurant is open daily, it closes around 3 p.m., so think of it as more of a brunch/lunch place.
What better way to spend that newly-gained energy than with a scenic hike? The Screw Creek-Townsend Bluff Estuary Walk is a fairly easy loop perfect for spotting mangroves, birds, and all the coastal views. There are even some resting spots along the way, and dogs are welcome, too, so while the average person will finish the hike in roughly 30 minutes, you can make it as long or short as you want. When you're done but still feel up for an adventure, Cape Conran, Australia's coastal park where stunning beaches await, is the perfect follow-up destination.