Why Arriving Too Early At Your Airport Gate Could Cost You Your Time-Saving Carry-On
Checking a bag used to be the easy way to travel. You dropped it off before security and walked around the airport burden-free. Nowadays, most people without elite frequent flier status must pay a fee to check bags, so many aim to travel with just a carry-on. There are some great tips out there for packing all the essentials into one, whether it's using packing cubes, bringing snacks for the journey, or including small comforts from home. Unfortunately, there isn't enough bin space for everyone to bring a roller bag. This often leads to an issue known as "gate lice," a gate agent pet peeve that airlines have started to penalize. What you may not know is that arriving at the gate itself too early might increase your chances of having your bag gate-checked. Apparently, if your bag isn't exactly the right size, early arrival may give agents more time to notice and enforce policies.
If it's never happened to you, gate-checking is when gate agents require your carry-on to be checked through to your final destination for free, with a few exceptions (more on this later). On small commuter flights, it may returned to you at the door of the plane when you land. But usually, you'll have to pick it up from baggage claim. This defeats the purpose of packing light, so even if you're already at the airport, you may not want to show up to the gate an hour or two in advance, just to avoid added scrutiny.
How to avoid getting your carry-on bag gate-checked because you arrived too early
Airlines have size — and sometimes weight — limits for carry-on bags. If you exceed them, you'll usually be asked to gate-check your bag. If that's the reason, you may also be required to pay the checked baggage fee. This can happen if you've booked a basic economy fare that doesn't allow a free carry-on and you try to bring one on anyway. A gate agent may also ask for volunteers to gate-check bags as bin space fill up. But if you are in a later boarding group and the flight is full, you might not have a choice.
If your carry-on bag is oversized, you might still be able to get it on the flight if it fits in the bin. But if you arrive early and there aren't a lot of other passengers around, your larger bag is more likely to be noticed by gate agents. If they think it's going to exceed the airline's limitations, you may be asked to put it in a sizer or have it measured. If it doesn't fit, it will likely be gate-checked. In contrast, if you're among lots of other passengers, the chances of your bag being noticed may be lower and you just might be able to slip through. However, do note that if your bag doesn't fit once you're on the plane, you'll have to check it at that point, and a fee may still apply. Finally, if you do manage to get your carry-on in an overhead bin, be aware of the rising in-flight theft and use our tips to crime-proof your luggage.