Why Arriving Too Early At Your Airport Gate Could Cost You Your Time-Saving Carry-On

Checking a bag used to be the easy way to travel. You dropped it off before security and walked around the airport burden-free. Nowadays, most people without elite frequent flier status must pay a fee to check bags, so many aim to travel with just a carry-on. There are some great tips out there for packing all the essentials into one, whether it's using packing cubes, bringing snacks for the journey, or including small comforts from home. Unfortunately, there isn't enough bin space for everyone to bring a roller bag. This often leads to an issue known as "gate lice," a gate agent pet peeve that airlines have started to penalize. What you may not know is that arriving at the gate itself too early might increase your chances of having your bag gate-checked. Apparently, if your bag isn't exactly the right size, early arrival may give agents more time to notice and enforce policies.

If it's never happened to you, gate-checking is when gate agents require your carry-on to be checked through to your final destination for free, with a few exceptions (more on this later). On small commuter flights, it may returned to you at the door of the plane when you land. But usually, you'll have to pick it up from baggage claim. This defeats the purpose of packing light, so even if you're already at the airport, you may not want to show up to the gate an hour or two in advance, just to avoid added scrutiny.