Colorado's Oldest Town Offers A Postcard-Worthy Mountain Backdrop With Dunes, Surreal Trails, And Brews
Noted for its jaw-dropping landscape and year-round activities, Colorado is a fantastic vacation spot that appeals to everyone. It is so popular that just last year, The Colorado Sun reported that the Centennial state broke the tourism record with a 31% increase in visitors over the past 10 years. With incredible places to feast your eyes on, like the mountain town in the west dubbed America's Switzerland or Colorado's tallest free-flowing waterfall, accessed via a stunning canyon trail, this ultra-impressive region is much more than a bucket list destination. While go-to hot spots like Aspen, Vail, or Rocky Mountain National Park are worthy of your time, so too are the off-the-beaten-path gems that are abundant around Colorado.
If history, delicious local brews, and insane mountain vistas are your ideal combination, then you might just love the tiny blink-and-you'll-miss-it town of San Luis. Interestingly, San Luis is the oldest town in Colorado, dating back to 1851, and given that the town is predominantly Hispanic, this is a place that oozes a rich heritage and culture. Located 133 miles north of Santa Fe and 223 miles south of Denver, San Luis makes the perfect road trip stop.
What sets San Luis apart is its dramatic location within the majestic San Luis Valley, which is perfectly defined by dunes and mountain peaks. With Adobe architecture reminiscent of an old Spanish town and rich Spanish and Mexican traditions brought by the first settlers, San Luis is a truly unique place to visit.
The landscape of the San Luis Valley is outstanding
San Luis is not just a town with a fascinating history and rich cultural heritage; it also has the advantage of being on the doorstep of many iconic attractions noted for their sensational vistas. When you are not spending time sipping brews at San Luis Brewing Company in nearby Alamosa, you can opt to venture to the tallest dunes in North America, which are about 45 minutes away. In addition, the Los Caminos Antiguos Byway spans 129 miles and is considered one of the most scenic drives in the area. This road trip allows you to soak up the scenery and the state's oldest towns, like Alamosa and Antonito, so it is worthwhile renting a car when staying in the area.
The San Luis Valley features snowcapped mountains, ranchlands, and sweeping dunes, making it one of the most beautiful places for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. While you could easily soak up the 360-degree views from San Luis, you can visit other amazing landmarks noted for their landscapes and outdoor recreation within just a few hours. San Juan National Forest, the Rio Grande National Forest, and the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument boast surreal hiking trails, vast wilderness, and excellent camping opportunities.
While exploring nearby landmarks, keep your eyes peeled for one of Colorado's most bizarre roadside attractions — a UFO watchtower. The area is said to be the site of numerous UFO sightings, and you may even spot one from up top.
Colorado's oldest town has a spiritual side
San Luis is captivating to the eye, but delve a little deeper, and you'll find that this town is more than just stunning backdrops. San Luis is a culturally infused town that offers plenty of opportunities to connect and reflect. In addition, the blending of cultures is also what makes this town a joy to discover. San Luis has a host of historical and cultural attractions that are well worth checking out, and the spiritual ambiance around town is one of its most captivating features.
The Stations of the Cross shrine is perhaps one of the most notable landmarks in the town and appears as a series of bronze sculptures carefully created by local artist Huberto Maestas. The ¾ mile trail toward the La Mesa de la Piedad y de la Misericordia is renowned for meditation and reflection, so it is worth taking your time to reach the chapel at the top, La Capilla de Todos Los Santos. San Luis may be the oldest town in Colorado, but it is regarded as being the most spiritual, too, and a sense of peace can be felt by those who visit.
The Sangre de Cristo Heritage Centre is a great place to delve deeper into the town's history, as well as marvel at local arts and crafts. Interestingly, San Luis has one of only two commons in the United States, which is still in use for communal grazing, just as it was traditionally used.