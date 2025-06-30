Colorado's Oldest Town Offers A Postcard-Worthy Mountain Backdrop With Dunes, Surreal Trails, And Brews

Noted for its jaw-dropping landscape and year-round activities, Colorado is a fantastic vacation spot that appeals to everyone. It is so popular that just last year, The Colorado Sun reported that the Centennial state broke the tourism record with a 31% increase in visitors over the past 10 years. With incredible places to feast your eyes on, like the mountain town in the west dubbed America's Switzerland or Colorado's tallest free-flowing waterfall, accessed via a stunning canyon trail, this ultra-impressive region is much more than a bucket list destination. While go-to hot spots like Aspen, Vail, or Rocky Mountain National Park are worthy of your time, so too are the off-the-beaten-path gems that are abundant around Colorado.

If history, delicious local brews, and insane mountain vistas are your ideal combination, then you might just love the tiny blink-and-you'll-miss-it town of San Luis. Interestingly, San Luis is the oldest town in Colorado, dating back to 1851, and given that the town is predominantly Hispanic, this is a place that oozes a rich heritage and culture. Located 133 miles north of Santa Fe and 223 miles south of Denver, San Luis makes the perfect road trip stop.

What sets San Luis apart is its dramatic location within the majestic San Luis Valley, which is perfectly defined by dunes and mountain peaks. With Adobe architecture reminiscent of an old Spanish town and rich Spanish and Mexican traditions brought by the first settlers, San Luis is a truly unique place to visit.