What It Means When A Dangerous 'Heat Dome' Is Forecast, And How It Can Affect Your Air Travel Plans

Summer vacation is something a lot of people look forward to all year, but those same high temperatures that make a dip in the pool or a vacation to a Caribbean island like Virgin Gorda for a laid-back swim in crystal clear water so appealing can also seriously derail your travel plans. Unfortunately, the chances of high temperatures so intense that they impact travel plans are growing. The weather phenomenon known as a heat dome by many weather reports around the United States is becoming all the more frequent as the climate crisis worsens — and that could mean delays, turbulence, and even canceled flights.

The term heat dome, also known as a death ridge for its ability to produce deadly high temperatures, refers to an unpleasant phenomenon where high atmospheric pressure prevents hot air from rising. The hot air is trapped close to the ground. As the hot summer sun shines through it (which is likely because the high-pressure system makes the formation of clouds unlikely), temperatures increase. Until the high-pressure conditions change, the temperatures on the ground continue to climb. This is happening more and more in the United States, so summer travelers have to be prepared.