America's Highest Suspension Bridge Connects A Colorado Canyon With Trails, Trains, And Outdoor Fun
Over millions of years, the Arkansas River carved its way through the Rocky Mountains in what would become Colorado, creating the stunning Royal Gorge. This deep, narrow gorge near Cañon City has been called the "Grand Canyon of the Arkansas," per Visit Colorado Springs. In 1929, to help people see the beauty of the canyon from the top down, the Royal Gorge Bridge was built 956 feet above the river below. If you're someone who is looking to visit the best destinations in Colorado, this should be on your list. The views from the 1,260-foot-long bridge are absolutely incredible, and it's a thrill to just walk across the bridge. There are even more activities at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park for both adrenaline junkies and families with young kids, along with miles of trails in the area.
Construction of the Royal Gorge Bridge took seven months of work by 80 men, and at the time it opened, it was the world's highest suspension bridge. It's still the highest one in the U.S. The bridge is about a 30-minute drive from Cañon City. It's around a 75- to 90-minute drive from the Colorado Springs Airport and about 2.5 hours from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport with some of the best food options.
Some of the best views of the Royal Gorge are from the middle of the bridge itself. Look down at the Arkansas River, and you might see whitewater rafters and the Royal Gorge Route Railroad passing through the bottom of the canyon (more on that later). For a different view of the gorge, and to get a good look at the bridge itself, the Aerial Gondolas take you from one side of the gorge to the other. You can ride the gondola as many times as you want with your admission to Royal Gorge Bridge & Park.
Enjoy the best of the Royal Gorge with high adrenaline and family fun
From family fun to high adrenaline and hikes with spectacular views, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park has it all. For the full perspective of the canyon, take a ride on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad that runs at the bottom of the canyon, starting and ending in Cañon City.
The Cloudscraper Zipline takes riders two at a time from one side of the canyon to the other. The Via Ferrata is a guided tour along a series of metal rungs firmly placed into the side of the mountain that you'll traverse with the help of cables and a harness. There are three tour options, ranging from 1.5 to 3 hours.
The most intense of all the thrill-seeking activities at the gorge is the Royal Rush Skycoaster. You're pulled up 100 feet and then dropped to swing out over the canyon edge at speeds up to 50 miles per hour. For more relaxed family fun, the Tommy Knocker Playland has a carousel, gold panning, a splash pad, and more. There are also seasonal restaurants with BBQ, burgers, tacos, and ice cream, and you can also bring your own food to enjoy at the picnic areas.
While the first guests to the park were charged just 75 cents, general admission now starts at $35 for adults and $30 for kids. It's $4 cheaper to buy online than to buy in person at the gate. The general admission includes access to the bridge, the Aerial Gondola, playground area, and theater. It costs extra for the zipline, Skycoaster, and Via Ferrata.
Scenic trail options near the Royal Gorge
Along with the high-adventure options at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, there's about 1.5 miles of paved trails and paths through the park. If you want to get some dirt under your feet and get even more fantastic views while you're at it, there's a number of different options near the Royal Gorge. The Royal Gorge Park Trails System includes the popular Canyon Rim Trail, which is nearly 4 miles out and back along the edge of the gorge. The aptly named Made in the Shade Trail is just over 3 miles, and it takes you through the shade of the forest.
Other good options include the nearby Royal Gorge Overlook Loop, which is 1.6 miles and features more incredible views of the gorge, and the Tunnel Drive Trail is a 2-mile out-and-back trail along what was once a railroad track with views of the river. It doesn't have a lot of elevation change, but it has views along the way, so you can make it a shorter hike if you're traveling with kids or if you're still acclimating to the altitude.
On the flip side, if you're looking for more mileage, you can get to the 3.6-mile Royal Cascade Trail from the end of the Tunnel Drive Trail. The Royal Cascade also intersects with the Summit Trail that takes you to the top of Fremont Peak, where you can get some amazing views of the surrounding mountains. And many of the trails are also open for mountain bikes.
Some things to keep in mind for your Royal Gorge Bridge visit
If you have a fear of heights, it could be a bit stressful to cross the Royal Gorge Bridge; there are small but noticeable open air gaps between some of the wooden planks. If you're planning to walk the bridge one way and ride the gondola one way, there's less uphill walking if you ride the gondola first from the Visitor Center and then walk the bridge back across.
The bridge also moves slightly with the ever-present wind, and the trails along the canyon edge can get windy, too. The bridge was built to handle wind speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, though you won't be out there in those conditions. The bridge is closed to guests in strong winds and storms. In Southern Colorado, storms are known to develop in the afternoon during late spring and summer, so if you can go earlier in the day during that time of year, there's more chance that all the activities will be open.
With Cañon City's location, tucked into the mountains, it is about 10 degrees warmer than other cities on the Front Range, and it typically gets less snow compared to other Colorado cities. So if you're more of a snowbird than a snow bunny, this could be a good place to go in the winter. But that also means that the Royal Gorge area is hotter in summer than other parts of Colorado, so stay hydrated. The bridge is also located at 6,700 feet elevation, so if you've come from sea level, you might be a bit breathless; just take it slow. Last but not least, it's busiest during summer, so you may have to wait in line for some of the attractions.