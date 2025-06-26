America's Highest Suspension Bridge Connects A Colorado Canyon With Trails, Trains, And Outdoor Fun

Over millions of years, the Arkansas River carved its way through the Rocky Mountains in what would become Colorado, creating the stunning Royal Gorge. This deep, narrow gorge near Cañon City has been called the "Grand Canyon of the Arkansas," per Visit Colorado Springs. In 1929, to help people see the beauty of the canyon from the top down, the Royal Gorge Bridge was built 956 feet above the river below. If you're someone who is looking to visit the best destinations in Colorado, this should be on your list. The views from the 1,260-foot-long bridge are absolutely incredible, and it's a thrill to just walk across the bridge. There are even more activities at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park for both adrenaline junkies and families with young kids, along with miles of trails in the area.

Construction of the Royal Gorge Bridge took seven months of work by 80 men, and at the time it opened, it was the world's highest suspension bridge. It's still the highest one in the U.S. The bridge is about a 30-minute drive from Cañon City. It's around a 75- to 90-minute drive from the Colorado Springs Airport and about 2.5 hours from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport with some of the best food options.

Some of the best views of the Royal Gorge are from the middle of the bridge itself. Look down at the Arkansas River, and you might see whitewater rafters and the Royal Gorge Route Railroad passing through the bottom of the canyon (more on that later). For a different view of the gorge, and to get a good look at the bridge itself, the Aerial Gondolas take you from one side of the gorge to the other. You can ride the gondola as many times as you want with your admission to Royal Gorge Bridge & Park.