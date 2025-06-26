Sandwiched Between Providence And Newport Is Rhode Island's Seaside Village Full Of New England Charm
Nestled between the bustling downtown of Providence and the historic charm of Newport, you'll find the hidden gem of Wickford, Rhode Island — a quintessential New England seaside village that captures the heart with its timeless and colorful appeal. Though small in size, Wickford is a treasure trove of coastal beauty, rich history, and a vibrant community, making it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring the Ocean State.
With its charming seaside neighborhoods on the beach, Rhode Island already has plenty to boast about, and now Wickford is stepping into the spotlight. Once voted the best historic town in the U.S., Wickford Village was established in 1709 and welcomes visitors with enchanting streets bestrewn with colonial homes, galleries, and eateries overlooking the bustling harbor. Wickford's picturesque waterfront sets the tone for the village's relaxing pace of life. The area stays busy with colorful fishing boats and classic sailboats anchored near laid-back local spots that keep the town's maritime spirit alive.
Originally settled in by Europeans in 1637, the village has an impressive number of restored 18th‑century homes. Wickford's carefully preserved buildings lend the town its unmistakable New England character, blending rich history with modern comforts. It's where the colonial past meets beachside living, offering a blend of traditional charm alongside the natural beauty and tranquility that only the coast can bring.
Planning the perfect day in Wickford
Spend your day sipping coffee at a waterside café, browsing antique shops, or gliding across the bay on a paddle board. Take in the village's unique charm by carriage, then dive into its storied past at the Old Narragansett Church, one of the oldest Episcopal churches in America, or 17th century historical house on the water, Smith Castle. History buffs will love the Wickford Walk, a self-guided audio tour through the town that delves into its unique history.
Throughout the summer, Wickford comes alive with festivals and events celebrating its heritage, such as the annual Wickford Art Festival, Historic Home and Garden Tours, and Wickford Harbor Fire. These shoreside happenings blend food, local talent, handmade treasures, and music highlighting the town's waterside warmth and creativity.
Food lovers will find plenty to savor in Wickford's culinary scene. From fresh seafood shacks serving up clam chowder and lobster rolls to elegant waterfront dining, the village caters to all tastes. At the family-owned restaurant Wickford on the Water, guests can delight in hearty, local flavors for breakfast, lunch or dinner, all while watching boats glide by along Wickford Cove. Gardner's Wharf Seafood Market may be quaint, but it packs a punch with its fresh catches, clam cakes, and chowder served on the docks — a quintessential New England staple that hits the spot any day, any season. Add a Del's lemonade or a doughboy and you're practically a local.
Salty air, soft trails, and simple travel in Wickford
Nature enthusiasts will appreciate Rhode Island for its beautiful beach strolls, and Wickford offers plenty. Consider nearby beaches like Blue Beach, or one of the many nature preserves and salt marshes, ideal for birdwatching, kayaking, or simply soaking up the serene surroundings. A quick trip from Wickford brings you to Newport, where grand mansions line the coast in timeless splendor. Or head inland to Providence, where the Providence Athenaeum, one of the nation's oldest libraries, stands as a beloved local landmark.
Ready to start planning your visit to Wickford and the Ocean State? The go-to airport for travelers is T. F. Green International Airport (PVD). From here, you have Rhode Island at your fingertips and Wickford a short 25-minute car ride away. For those traveling by train, Wickford Junction, Wickford's main train station, is served by the MBTA commuter rail, connecting to Providence and Boston. The station is accessible from the Providence and T.F. Green Airport MBTA stations.