Sandwiched Between Providence And Newport Is Rhode Island's Seaside Village Full Of New England Charm

Nestled between the bustling downtown of Providence and the historic charm of Newport, you'll find the hidden gem of Wickford, Rhode Island — a quintessential New England seaside village that captures the heart with its timeless and colorful appeal. Though small in size, Wickford is a treasure trove of coastal beauty, rich history, and a vibrant community, making it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring the Ocean State.

With its charming seaside neighborhoods on the beach, Rhode Island already has plenty to boast about, and now Wickford is stepping into the spotlight. Once voted the best historic town in the U.S., Wickford Village was established in 1709 and welcomes visitors with enchanting streets bestrewn with colonial homes, galleries, and eateries overlooking the bustling harbor. Wickford's picturesque waterfront sets the tone for the village's relaxing pace of life. The area stays busy with colorful fishing boats and classic sailboats anchored near laid-back local spots that keep the town's maritime spirit alive.

Originally settled in by Europeans in 1637, the village has an impressive number of restored 18th‑century homes. Wickford's carefully preserved buildings lend the town its unmistakable New England character, blending rich history with modern comforts. It's where the colonial past meets beachside living, offering a blend of traditional charm alongside the natural beauty and tranquility that only the coast can bring.