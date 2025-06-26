A Charming Georgia City Just Outside Of Atlanta Has A Walkable Downtown With Cool Shops And Eateries
If you've never been to Georgia before, you might assume the two main cities to visit are Atlanta and Savannah. While these places have plenty of attractions and amenities, they're far from the only cities that are worth visiting in the Peach State. In fact, the greater Atlanta Metro area is full of hidden gems, such as Peachtree Corners, a city with upscale retail, a lively park, and tons of festivals. One other magnificent option is the city of Duluth, which has some of the coolest shops and eateries in the area.
Founded in 1821, Duluth sits about 19 miles north of one of Georgia's most-visited family attractions, Stone Mountain. The city limits extend all the way to the Chattahoochee River, where waterfront recreation awaits. However, what makes Duluth such an entrancing city is its diversity and dining options. The city has a large Asian population, so it's easy to find a wide variety of delicious Asian cuisine. So, whether you're visiting for a day, a weekend, or an extended period, make sure to bring a mighty appetite.
Getting to know Duluth, Georgia
The main attraction of Duluth is its downtown, specifically the area surrounding the Town Green. Situated between Main Street and Hill Street, this area is a pristine landscape complete with chic restaurants, boutiques, and a large outdoor amphitheater. The city of Duluth takes full advantage of its Town Green to host events throughout the year, including the annual Fall Festival, which takes place during the last weekend of September. During the spring and summer, it seems like there's something going on practically every day, from beer tastings to live music to kid-friendly activities.
Even without an event, Duluth's downtown is home to some incredible restaurants and businesses. For example, there's the Falling Rabbit, a laid-back restaurant with a fine-dining pedigree. Or, if you prefer to knock back a few pints with friends, check out Good Word Brewing and Public House. Food trucks are a mainstay of Duluth events, but there's always one at Truck and Tap. Because the truck rotates regularly, you never know what kind of delectable cuisine is in store. As far as shopping goes, Rocket Fizz is the place to go for a candy bar or unique souvenier. If you want some chic clothing, there's Personify Shop or The Social Peach Boutique. Or, for one-of-a-kind treasures, Eye Candy Art Studio and Shirley's Antiques & Interiors are bound to deliver.
Most of Duluth's celebrated Asian restaurants are located along Pleasant Hill Avenue. If you like Korean barbecue, 9292 Korean Barbecue is one of the best options. For fried chicken, ramen, and decadent desserts, try The Cream. Indulge in tasty Laotian street food at Snackboxe Bistro, which has you covered with some of the best wings in town. Those with a serious appetite can enjoy all-you-can-eat Chinese dim sum at AYCE Dim-Sum, the ultimate spot to stuff your belly.
Planning a charming trip to Duluth
Because Duluth is north of Atlanta, it's about a 90-minute drive from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). Along the way, you'll pass by Lilburn, another underrated Georgia city with a hip, unique, and happening downtown. When it comes to hotels and accommodations, Duluth has plenty of options, including the Courtyard Hotel on the northern side of Town Green. If you want to be as close to the action as possible, it doesn't get any better than this.
Although food is a compelling reason to add Duluth to your itinerary, there are other attractions within the city to visit as well. The most impressive is the Southeastern Railway Museum, which showcases the history of the railroad and how it shaped many cities in Georgia, including Duluth.
Parks and green spaces are another great option, especially if you want to sit and relax by the Chattahoochee River. The best places for water access are the Abbotts Bridge Recreation Area and the Chattapoochee Dog Park, which has a launch point for tubing on the river. If you're looking for playgrounds and other amenities, W.P. Jones Memorial Park is the best bet.