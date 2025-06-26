A Charming Georgia City Just Outside Of Atlanta Has A Walkable Downtown With Cool Shops And Eateries

The main attraction of Duluth is its downtown, specifically the area surrounding the Town Green. Situated between Main Street and Hill Street, this area is a pristine landscape complete with chic restaurants, boutiques, and a large outdoor amphitheater. The city of Duluth takes full advantage of its Town Green to host events throughout the year, including the annual Fall Festival, which takes place during the last weekend of September. During the spring and summer, it seems like there's something going on practically every day, from beer tastings to live music to kid-friendly activities.

Even without an event, Duluth's downtown is home to some incredible restaurants and businesses. For example, there's the Falling Rabbit, a laid-back restaurant with a fine-dining pedigree. Or, if you prefer to knock back a few pints with friends, check out Good Word Brewing and Public House. Food trucks are a mainstay of Duluth events, but there's always one at Truck and Tap. Because the truck rotates regularly, you never know what kind of delectable cuisine is in store. As far as shopping goes, Rocket Fizz is the place to go for a candy bar or unique souvenier. If you want some chic clothing, there's Personify Shop or The Social Peach Boutique. Or, for one-of-a-kind treasures, Eye Candy Art Studio and Shirley's Antiques & Interiors are bound to deliver.

Most of Duluth's celebrated Asian restaurants are located along Pleasant Hill Avenue. If you like Korean barbecue, 9292 Korean Barbecue is one of the best options. For fried chicken, ramen, and decadent desserts, try The Cream. Indulge in tasty Laotian street food at Snackboxe Bistro, which has you covered with some of the best wings in town. Those with a serious appetite can enjoy all-you-can-eat Chinese dim sum at AYCE Dim-Sum, the ultimate spot to stuff your belly.