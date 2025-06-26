A Charming Riverside City In North Carolina Boasts A Historic Name And A Beautiful State Park

Washington's history stretches back far before its 1776 founding. Originally known as the "Forks of the Tar," the area was settled as early as the 1690s by colonists from Virginia. The name referenced its strategic location at the confluence of the Pamlico and Tar Rivers, a natural inland port from which colonial farmers sent lumber, produce, and naval stores downstream to coastal markets.

In 1776, James Bonner, the local landowner, renamed the town "Washington" in honor of General George Washington, making it the first town in the country to bear his name. Incorporated in 1782, Washington rapidly became a crucial port and commercial hub. Its thriving waterfront was lined with massive wharves, warehouses, and tall-masted ships that linked the community to both northern ports and the Caribbean.

Despite a fire that threatened to level the town completely, the Washington Historic District encompasses over 500 historic buildings, including churches like Zion Episcopal, built in 1856; grand homes such as the Myers House, which was constructed in 1780 and is the oldest building in Washington; and civic edifices like the Beaufort County Courthouse, which was built in 1786 and is said to be haunted. Be sure to check out the Turnage Theatre, a restored vaudeville‑and‑movie house from 1913 that today hosts films, concerts, and live performances. If you can extend your travels, another worthwhile stop is Elizabeth City, an artsy river city with a fascinating history of its own, about an hour away.