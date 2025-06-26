A Charming Riverside City In North Carolina Boasts A Historic Name And A Beautiful State Park
Washington, North Carolina — often affectionately called "Original Washington" or "Little Washington" — lies perched on the northern bank of the Pamlico River. Set in Beaufort County, this scenic riverside gem mixes natural beauty with colonial history and a lively local culture, making for the perfect weekend getaway or weeklong retreat. From its historic waterfront district to its green spaces, boutiques, and eateries, Washington offers a delightful experience for outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs, and foodies alike. From young children to seniors and everyone in between, this place has something for everyone.
Located approximately 21 miles (roughly a 30-minute drive) from Pitt–Greenville Airport and about 39 miles (about 45 minutes by car) from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, Washington enjoys easy access for travelers. It is conveniently less than two hours away from Raleigh – just outside of which is Cary, a highly-rated North Carolina town with walkable urban spaces and trendy eateries. And a little over four hours away is Charlotte, putting another of the state's largest cities within close reach. Let's explore why the Washington that graces the Tar Heel State is a prized destination in its own right.
Washington's rich history starts with its name
Washington's history stretches back far before its 1776 founding. Originally known as the "Forks of the Tar," the area was settled as early as the 1690s by colonists from Virginia. The name referenced its strategic location at the confluence of the Pamlico and Tar Rivers, a natural inland port from which colonial farmers sent lumber, produce, and naval stores downstream to coastal markets.
In 1776, James Bonner, the local landowner, renamed the town "Washington" in honor of General George Washington, making it the first town in the country to bear his name. Incorporated in 1782, Washington rapidly became a crucial port and commercial hub. Its thriving waterfront was lined with massive wharves, warehouses, and tall-masted ships that linked the community to both northern ports and the Caribbean.
Despite a fire that threatened to level the town completely, the Washington Historic District encompasses over 500 historic buildings, including churches like Zion Episcopal, built in 1856; grand homes such as the Myers House, which was constructed in 1780 and is the oldest building in Washington; and civic edifices like the Beaufort County Courthouse, which was built in 1786 and is said to be haunted. Be sure to check out the Turnage Theatre, a restored vaudeville‑and‑movie house from 1913 that today hosts films, concerts, and live performances. If you can extend your travels, another worthwhile stop is Elizabeth City, an artsy river city with a fascinating history of its own, about an hour away.
Washington delivers top-notch parks, shops, and restaurants
Just a 20-minute drive from Washington lies Goose Creek State Park, a natural paradise on the edge of the Pamlico River. The park preserves a rich estuarine ecosystem, complete with live oak forests, cypress swamps, and eight miles of hiking trails. A picturesque boardwalk meanders through wetlands, leading visitors right to the river's edge. Activities range from picnicking, swimming, and paddling to fishing and camping, making Goose Creek a bona fide haven for outdoor devotees. Into sailing? Roughly an hour from Washington is the quaint village of Oriental, the "Sailing Capital of North Carolina."
Moreover, several green sanctuaries offer leisurely relaxation along the waterfront. Havens Gardens Park, open daily from sunrise to sunset, is equipped with a playground, paved walking paths, and shaded benches ideal for families. Festival Park, hosting seasonal concerts, movies, and vibrant community events, makes another great place to kick back. Nearby, the North Carolina Estuarium, the second largest of its kind in the U.S., educates visitors on the ecology of estuaries through more than 200 interactive exhibits and free seasonal pontoon boat tours along the Pamlico‑Tar watershed.
The city's charming streets also boast a broad array of galleries, shops, and boutiques. Stroll along Market, Main, and Front Streets and browse local favorites such as Flying Pig Provisions, Pamlico Books, and the River Walk Gallery. Want to indulge your taste buds? The Bank Bistro & Bar, housed in a former 1850s bank building, preserves its historic vault while serving up savory Southern cuisine. For casual fare, longtime staples include Bill's Hot Dogs, a local institution since 1928; Down on Mainstreet, celebrated for its hearty meals and inviting ambiance; and the James Beard–nominated The Hackney, also located in a bank building.