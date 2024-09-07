The Unexpected TV Tip To Help Decide If An Eatery In Italy Is A Tourist Trap, Per Rick Steves
Italy has millennia of history to explore, astonishing art, and some wonderful and friendly people. You know what it also has? Italian food so good it could make you weep just looking at it. The perfect pizza Margherita, arancini that are glorious bites of happiness, risotto you could drool over ... perhaps we need to eat some lunch? That said, if you're visiting Italy and only eating at tourist trap restaurants by famous monuments, you're probably not only paying too much, but missing out on the true glory of Italy's food. There are some great ways to tell which restaurants locals choose and the ones that are meant for those visiting from other countries. However, one tip from travel pro Rick Steves may surprise you. On his website, Steves tells us that seeing a TV inside means it's probably a good bet.
As odd as that sounds, the reason makes complete sense. He explains, "While I've never liked putting up with TV noise when grabbing a simple meal in Italy, I now realize that when an eatery has the TV playing, it's often because it's where the local workers drop by to eat...and that indicates a low price and a good value." It can be hard to find great places to eat in Italy on a budget, but this tip can help you do it. Plus, if you're a football fan (soccer to us Americans), you might even make some new friends.
Finding the best spot to eat in Italy
It's not so different in America if you think about it. Sure, you can go to an overpriced restaurant in Manhattan's Times Square and get an okay meal. You're also going to be paying top dollar. You likely prefer your local sports bar, and the delicious and unpretentious food they serve for lower prices as you watch the game or the news. A visitor to our country may think they're getting the best experience at the fancier place, but they'd get a sense of what it's really like to live here at a local spot. Plus, those places don't usually have tourists to make the rent. The food just has to be good for it to stay afloat.
Speaking of rent, that's another great way to narrow down your Italian restaurant choices, according to Steves. He says, "Restaurants parked on famous squares generally serve bad food at high prices to tourists. Locals eat better at lower-rent locales." You're also less likely to see giant pictures of what you're about to eat, the likes of which Steves says is never a good sign. "They have no kitchens and simply microwave disgusting, prepackaged food. Unless you like lasagna with ice in the center, avoid these." That also goes for menus with several languages on them. While they may be really helpful in identifying dishes if you don't speak Italian, it also means they're catering to tourists who are shelling out vacation money. Just translate the Italian menu with Google Translate instead. Steves also says to look for a small menu (the tourist spots often have menus that are pages-long). If it's handwritten, even better, because they're probably using fresh ingredients that change frequently.
More tips for finding that perfect Italian meal
Steves has another tip that you may not have heard before. He says to avoid places that claim to have created something. He explains, "I've realized I should stay away from restaurants famous for inventing a pasta dish. Alfredo (of fettuccini fame) and Carbonara (of penne fame) are both Roman restaurants — and they're both much more famous than they are good." One spot he recommends for an inexpensive but wonderful afternoon meal is an "enoteca," or wine bar, where he says locals grab items like meat, cheese, and of course, wine. (Hey, you're on vacation. Why not have wine at lunch?) "Some of my favorite Italian eating experiences have been at wine bars," he says.
Since the idea is to eat where the locals eat, there is another option if you're looking for an inexpensive but good meal. It might be unexpected, but frequent travelers know it's a must to visit the local grocery store. First, it's a lot of fun to see what's on offer in a different country. Plus, you can easily get some fresh bread, cheese, meat, and wine to enjoy in a square or a park. (Make sure to check for local alcohol laws.) You may, as we did on a recent trip to Tuscany, find single serving desserts to bring with you. We even found a large selection of foods for those with dietary restrictions like gluten-free and vegetarian in a tiny grocery store. Even getting to see the different candies at checkout is a travel experience most people don't come home with. "Fare un ottimo pasto in Italia!" (Have a great meal in Italy!)