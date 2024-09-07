The Unexpected TV Tip To Help Decide If An Eatery In Italy Is A Tourist Trap, Per Rick Steves

It's not so different in America if you think about it. Sure, you can go to an overpriced restaurant in Manhattan's Times Square and get an okay meal. You're also going to be paying top dollar. You likely prefer your local sports bar, and the delicious and unpretentious food they serve for lower prices as you watch the game or the news. A visitor to our country may think they're getting the best experience at the fancier place, but they'd get a sense of what it's really like to live here at a local spot. Plus, those places don't usually have tourists to make the rent. The food just has to be good for it to stay afloat.

Speaking of rent, that's another great way to narrow down your Italian restaurant choices, according to Steves. He says, "Restaurants parked on famous squares generally serve bad food at high prices to tourists. Locals eat better at lower-rent locales." You're also less likely to see giant pictures of what you're about to eat, the likes of which Steves says is never a good sign. "They have no kitchens and simply microwave disgusting, prepackaged food. Unless you like lasagna with ice in the center, avoid these." That also goes for menus with several languages on them. While they may be really helpful in identifying dishes if you don't speak Italian, it also means they're catering to tourists who are shelling out vacation money. Just translate the Italian menu with Google Translate instead. Steves also says to look for a small menu (the tourist spots often have menus that are pages-long). If it's handwritten, even better, because they're probably using fresh ingredients that change frequently.

