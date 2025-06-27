One Of Washington's Most Stunning And Popular Waterfalls Is Just As Deadly As It Is Breathtaking

Washington's Olympic National Park is a moss-covered, ethereal gem with lush views beyond belief. A testament to this beauty is Sol Duc Falls, surrounded by verdant flora and fauna. It's located an hour away from Port Angeles, one of the best small beach towns in America. Featuring three mighty streams that pour into the Sol Duc River, it's one of Olympic National Park's most popular sites and waterfalls. However, make no mistake: Sol Duc Falls is just as deadly as it is breathtaking, with this stunning formation claiming the life of an individual in early June 2025.

Eighteen-year-old Grant Herridge was visiting Olympic National Park when he toppled over the falls. Although his body was promptly discovered, the National Park Service issued a news release days after his death stating that they were unable to retrieve the body due to raging river waters. Nevertheless, they noted that they would continue their efforts.

Tragically, Herridge, a Texas local, had recently graduated high school and had plans to attend Baylor University. "He was always so full of life and we are going to honor him by living life to the fullest in the future," wrote his father, Brad Herridge, on Facebook. By and large, this fatality serves as a reminder of the dangers presented by Mother Nature when visiting Sol Duc Falls.