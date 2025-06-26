Taste Experts Declared This Asian Country's Famously Smooth, Flavorful Whisky Even Better Than Scotland's

Ask a Scotsman and they'll say the best whisky destinations are all in Scotland. Or are they? In a shocking revelation from the 2024 tasting event that's come to be known as the Judgment of Glasgow, some of the most important names in the whisky world came together in the most underrated destination in Scotland, according to Rick Steves, for a blind tasting of Scotch and Japanese whiskies. Scotland's finest were compared against some of Japan's best, and in a result that surprised all (but tasted no less spectacular), the judges favored Japan in three out of five categories. Scotland held down both the blended whisky and "wildcard" categories, while Japan won for single malt under £100, single malt over £100, and whisky highball.

The event was compared to the 1976 Judgment of Paris, when American wine won out in a competition against the French, finally forcing the Old World to acknowledge the advancement of New World makers, who had learned their trade from European winemakers. It was a moment in which the student became the master, so to speak — a pattern which has now repeated itself in the whisky world.

While many whiskies have been made throughout the last few centuries — it's debated ad nauseam whether Irish whiskey or Scotch came first, and American bourbon and rye are in a class of their own — no whisky outside Scotland so much emulates the Scotch style and disposition as Japanese. Masataka Taketsuru, known as the "Father of Japanese Whisky," learned his craft in Scotland with the goal of replicating its superior quality in his homeland. As in most things, the Japanese studied Scotch methodology until they perfected it themselves, creating a smooth and refined golden nectar. And now, it seems, they've conquered their predecessors when it comes to taste.