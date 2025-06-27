Once A Quiet Fishing Village, This Mexico Beach Town Now Buzzes With Pilates And Gourmet Dining

Imagine a mythical place where the southern Sierra Madre Mountains meet the golden sands of the Pacific. A place where the sunset ignites an explosion of colors, a strong sense of community prevails, and afternoons at a cafe are the preferred pastime. The state of Nayarit, Mexico, and more specifically Riviera Nayarit, has emerged as the choice destination for travelers seeking to discover a part of Mexico that still feels like a hidden gem, undiscovered by the masses of tourists. Part jungle, part mountains, part idyllic beaches and colonial towns, Riviera Nayarit is garnering attention, including as a new favorite destination by the National Geographic Traveler Magazine. A growing part of that allure is the quaint beach town of San Francisco — affectionately nicknamed San Pancho.

Once a sleepy fishing village, San Pancho was originally inhabited by the Tatuan de Nayares tribe and appropriated by Spaniards in the 16th century. Despite being only four miles north of the town of Sayulita — a low-key seaside gem away from the Puerto Vallarta crowds — San Pancho is worlds away from the former's party atmosphere populated with itinerant surfers, digital nomads, and snowbirds. Instead, San Pancho is the locale of choice for eclectic expats who appreciate early evening cocktails with friends, yoga mornings, and a low-key way of life.

Getting to San Pancho is fairly easy, with more options coming in July. International visitors to Riviera Nayarit typically fly into Puerto Vallarta, which is 25 miles from San Pancho. From the airport, San Pancho can be reached by rental car, taxi, rideshare, or hotel transfer along modern highways into Nayarit. The Tepic-Riviera Nayarit Airport is two hours away, and commencing on July 16th, Volaris will introduce the first non-stop service from Los Angeles to Tepic, Nayarit's capital.