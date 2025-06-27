Once A Quiet Fishing Village, This Mexico Beach Town Now Buzzes With Pilates And Gourmet Dining
Imagine a mythical place where the southern Sierra Madre Mountains meet the golden sands of the Pacific. A place where the sunset ignites an explosion of colors, a strong sense of community prevails, and afternoons at a cafe are the preferred pastime. The state of Nayarit, Mexico, and more specifically Riviera Nayarit, has emerged as the choice destination for travelers seeking to discover a part of Mexico that still feels like a hidden gem, undiscovered by the masses of tourists. Part jungle, part mountains, part idyllic beaches and colonial towns, Riviera Nayarit is garnering attention, including as a new favorite destination by the National Geographic Traveler Magazine. A growing part of that allure is the quaint beach town of San Francisco — affectionately nicknamed San Pancho.
Once a sleepy fishing village, San Pancho was originally inhabited by the Tatuan de Nayares tribe and appropriated by Spaniards in the 16th century. Despite being only four miles north of the town of Sayulita — a low-key seaside gem away from the Puerto Vallarta crowds — San Pancho is worlds away from the former's party atmosphere populated with itinerant surfers, digital nomads, and snowbirds. Instead, San Pancho is the locale of choice for eclectic expats who appreciate early evening cocktails with friends, yoga mornings, and a low-key way of life.
Getting to San Pancho is fairly easy, with more options coming in July. International visitors to Riviera Nayarit typically fly into Puerto Vallarta, which is 25 miles from San Pancho. From the airport, San Pancho can be reached by rental car, taxi, rideshare, or hotel transfer along modern highways into Nayarit. The Tepic-Riviera Nayarit Airport is two hours away, and commencing on July 16th, Volaris will introduce the first non-stop service from Los Angeles to Tepic, Nayarit's capital.
Pink sunsets, polo, and Pilates in San Pancho
San Pancho's idyllic beach is a one-mile stretch of surfer-loving waves and golden sand where there's room to roam and relax without the crowds. Flanked by jungle palms and a languid lagoon, the brilliant sunsets are the star attraction for visitors and a daily ritual for locals. The assemblage of pink and purple hues that spark from the sun to the sky until its grand finale into the sea receives an ovation from onlookers every evening. If you have the time to explore, head 7 miles north to Lo de Marcos — a hidden "true Mexican town" with colorful cantinas and golden sands.
Well-heeled hipsters like their yoga and Pilates, and there is no shortage of wellness centers in San Pancho to strengthen your core and utter "namaste" after a vinyasa flow session. Onda Pilates focuses on conscious movement for all levels and offers private sessions. Alinea is a full-service wellness center featuring an array of yoga and Pilates, therapeutic massage, healing ceremonies, breathwork sessions, flower meditation, and holistic physical therapy.
If you fancy something more artistocratic than rich hippie, you are oddly in luck. The Tierra Tropical Polo Club is an equestrian center that has it all — including a luxurious beach club and delicious restaurant. With classes, tournaments, and more, Tierra Tropical welcomes all levels. Enjoy a tournament or hop on a horse for the first time; the spectacular scenery draws visitors from all over. The full-service beach club is designed to be in harmony with nature and features an infinity pool, lounge chairs, a full bar, and a restaurant with a view as spectacular as its cuisine.
A lively culinary scene in San Pancho
Cuisine is taken seriously in San Pancho and is distinguished for its variety and quality of cuisine. Prices are higher than in other Mexican destinations, but the flavors rarely disappoint. For seafood, Barracuda is on the favorite list of many travelers and locals. Also for seafood, Ikan Cocina Marina is owned by an internationally trained chef who doesn't just serve plates of food — but works of art. For traditional Mexican fare any time of day, everyone loves Maria's, while El Gallo features unique local cuisine served al fresco with live music in the evenings.
La Toscana receives consistently high marks for its elevated Italian cuisine and elegant service, while Taqueria Los Arbolitos has the down-home tacos everyone loves. The thatched-roofed Dolce Jardin is famous for its huge, shareable portions, plus they have an ice cream place across the street. Coffee bars and cafes are plentiful and a favorite pastime, with Mexicolate being the most unique. It's a chocolate bar that serves smoothies, hot and cold beverages, and more with a chocolate-tinged twist. Don't forget to sample some of the fabulous food trucks; just beware of these street food red flags before you indulge.
San Pancho is a popular day destination, but lodging options have increased, particularly boutique properties. Many of them are meticulously decorated and combine hotel comfort and home rental privacy. The Aqua de Luna Boutique Hotel features very modern and upscale room amenities, just minutes from the beach, and private terraces. The PAL.MAR Hotel Tropical earns high marks for its industrial-chic decor augmented by local artwork and a courtyard swimming pool with chaise lounges. The Hotel Casa San Pancho receives accolades for its authentic hacienda decor, free breakfast, and proximity to the San Pancho Nayarit Market.