A Beach City Far Off The Tourist Trail In Northern Portugal Has Surfing, Wine, And 'Exceptional Gastronomy'

With over 31 million visitors in 2024 – a record-breaking number — Portugal continues to solidify its reputation as one of Europe's most beloved and enduring destinations. Yet, the majority of travelers tend to gravitate toward the country's iconic hotspots — be it the capital Lisbon, hailed by Rick Steves as one of the best foodie destinations in the Old Continent, or the golden beaches of the Algarve, with its coastal cities that feel like the ultimate beachy tourist paradise – often bypassing the quieter, wilder beauty of the northern coast.

Sandwiched between the picturesque Póvoa de Varzim to the south and the historic Viana do Castelo to the north, just 39 miles from the Spanish border, Esposende is the perfect off-the-beaten-path destination for nature lovers, water sports enthusiasts, and — more broadly — anyone who wants to experience a more rustic, authentic facet of Portugal. This small but vibrant 12,000-inhabitant coastal town in the district of Braga boasts direct access to some of the most beautiful, wind-swept Atlantic surf beaches in the region — to name a few, Praia da Apúlia, Praia de Ofir, and Praia de Suave.

Esposende lies within the Parque Natural do Litoral Norte, an 11 mile stretch of protected coast running from the mouth of the Cávado River and the village of Apúlia. The area is famous for its dunes, pine forests, and traditional windmills scattered throughout the landscape (today, many of them have been converted into holiday lodgings).Birdwatchers are drawn to the area's diverse avian life, with seasonal sightings of migratory species such as the azure-winged magpie, graceful terns, mallard ducks, and the elegant European herring gull. Equally impressive is the dynamic culinary scene, featuring some of the most delectable green wines in the Minho region — it's no wonder Esposende is praised for its "exceptional gastronomy."