Situated South Of Bangkok, Thailand's Top-Secret Tropical Beach Has Miles Of Spotless White Sands

To call Thailand an international destination right now is a major understatement. Bangkok was 2024's most visited city in the world at a mind-boggling 32.4 million visitors (per Euromonitor), while the chic hotels of Koh Samui situated on the Gulf of Thailand saw a massive surge in bookings thanks to the success of the Netflix show "The White Lotus." As Thailand welcomes large numbers of tourists yearly, its top destinations like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket become overcrowded. However, less touristy spots welcome and reward those willing to explore off-the-beaten-path. Laem Mae Phim is one of these hidden gems, boasting picturesque, tropical beaches with long stretches of white sand, fewer crowds, and easy access to some of the country's top destinations.

On this increasingly challenging quest of finding hidden spots in Thailand, you will have to travel far sometimes, like taking a ferry to reach the pristine secret coves on the island paradise of Koh Chang, but Laem Mae Phim is just a two-hour drive south of the capital. Mae Phim is one of these easily accessible yet largely undiscovered destinations, offering tropical beaches that go on forever, cheaper accommodations, and quieter, more relaxing atmospheres. As Thailand is a very touristy country, transportation options are many and super easy to access, with options to take the train, the bus, and a private taxi or Grab (basically Southeast Asia's Uber), ranging from $13 to $70.