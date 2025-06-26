Situated South Of Bangkok, Thailand's Top-Secret Tropical Beach Has Miles Of Spotless White Sands
To call Thailand an international destination right now is a major understatement. Bangkok was 2024's most visited city in the world at a mind-boggling 32.4 million visitors (per Euromonitor), while the chic hotels of Koh Samui situated on the Gulf of Thailand saw a massive surge in bookings thanks to the success of the Netflix show "The White Lotus." As Thailand welcomes large numbers of tourists yearly, its top destinations like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket become overcrowded. However, less touristy spots welcome and reward those willing to explore off-the-beaten-path. Laem Mae Phim is one of these hidden gems, boasting picturesque, tropical beaches with long stretches of white sand, fewer crowds, and easy access to some of the country's top destinations.
On this increasingly challenging quest of finding hidden spots in Thailand, you will have to travel far sometimes, like taking a ferry to reach the pristine secret coves on the island paradise of Koh Chang, but Laem Mae Phim is just a two-hour drive south of the capital. Mae Phim is one of these easily accessible yet largely undiscovered destinations, offering tropical beaches that go on forever, cheaper accommodations, and quieter, more relaxing atmospheres. As Thailand is a very touristy country, transportation options are many and super easy to access, with options to take the train, the bus, and a private taxi or Grab (basically Southeast Asia's Uber), ranging from $13 to $70.
Soak in the sun on spotless white sands at Laem Mae Phim
Thailand's beaches, even when crowded with tourists, are an otherworldly sight, and more so when they're undiscovered and unspoiled. The main draw of Mae Phim is its 3-mile-long beach, boasting endless white sand, lush pine trees, and pristine, crystal-clear waters. Unlike other destinations in the country, Mae Phim's sands have yet to see the rise of resorts and remain solely for lazy lounging and ultimate relaxation. You will find restaurants along the beach with sunbeds, massage parlors that offer traditional Thai massages with a sea view, and even an Irish pub with draft Guinness! The famous Thai fire shows happen every Friday at Drift Bar and are a must-see when you're in the country.
Accommodations in Mae Phim still offer easy access to the water, but most hotels and resorts are on the road parallel to the beach. Thailand is known for its affordability, and its underrated destinations offer the most value for your buck. Rooms start at $30 per night, at the time of this writing, and vary depending on the season. Being a tropical destination, the best time to visit Mae Phim is between November and February, but trips during the rainy monsoon months are not all bad — it doesn't rain all day, everything is cheaper, and you avoid the massive crowds everywhere.
What else to do in and around Mae Phim
Drive about 30 minutes from Mae Phim to reach the mangrove forest of Tung Prong Thong, where you can take a boat trip through its trees to reach open decks ideal for an amazing sunset view. The Rayong Botanical Garden is not too far either, being only 10 minutes away by car, offering a glimpse into the area's rich and diverse environment, all for free if you decide to explore it on foot. Boats are available and cost around $12 per hour (400 Thai baht) at the time of this writing. Water activities are always available in Thailand, and in Mae Phim, the classics are all there. Rent a kayak and make your way to Koh Khi Pla, a tiny island in the distance, and be sure to bring some snorkel equipment for the journey — the marine life is just too beautiful to miss.
Additionally, Mae Phim offers proximity to three major destinations in Thailand, including the thriving but underrated city of Pattaya, boasting enough activities to keep its visitors satisfied locally. If partying in Pattaya is not your thing, head toward the local favorite holiday spot of Rayong for more relaxing and uncrowded beaches, as well as easy access to many islands, only 40 minutes away from Mae Phim. You can always pop back into Bangkok in two hours' time and enjoy what this Southeast Asian metropolis has to offer, from temples and ultra-modern neighborhoods to luxury shopping malls and vibrant night markets.