The Destination Dear To Rick Steves Where You Can View Every Cinque Terre Town At The Same Time

Travelers go to great lengths to find the best views in the Cinque Terre, the famously photogenic string of five villages along Italy's Ligurian coast. Some say the best panoramas are visible from the Sentiero Azzurro hiking trail leading west from Vernazza to Monterosso. Others say that a quaint café on the trail to Corniglia is the choicest spot for a cappuccino with a view. Still others stand by the idea that you have to get on a boat — public ferries serve four of the five towns — to properly appreciate postcard-like vistas of pastel bungalows on the cliffs and fishing boats bobbing in village harbors, the manmade structures dwarfed by dramatic natural scenery.

But, as Rick Steves wrote on his website, the loveliest lookout point in the region may well be in an unexpected place: a cemetery. Of course, it's not just any cemetery. From the hilltop burial ground just outside the village of Vernazza, you can see the ocean, the sky, and the rolling green landscapes between. Not to mention all four of the other villages up and down the coastline — a rare sight in the Cinque Terre.

Steves makes no secret of his love for Vernazza. In fact, he considers it to be the "jewel" of the Cinque Terre.