A Vast Nature Park Spanning Five Countries Has Lions, Elephants, And Africa's Most Jaw-Dropping Waterfall
Wildlife enthusiasts and adventurous travelers journey to Africa for safaris like those at Ruaha National Park — Tanzania's wildy underappreciated nature destination — or South Africa's Phinda Forest eco-safari lodge, but the sheer vastness and diversity of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area make it the ultimate destination for your wildlife sighting experience. Add to that one of Africa's most awe-inspiring waterfalls and generally straightforward visa measures for Americans, and you've got a massive destination spanning five countries with endless and diverse attractions to explore with ease. KAZA, for short, is the world's largest land-based transboundary conservation area, and spans five countries: Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. It is home to impressive numbers of wildlife, including the world's largest population of African savanna elephants and almost 20% of Africa's lions, as well as wild dogs, rhinos, and cheetahs.
One of the challenges for a destination of this size is moving freely between countries and navigating visa challenges, but that has been facilitated with the introduction of the KAZA Univisa, granting its holders the right to travel freely between Zambia and Zimbabwe for up to 30 days, with the option to do day trips to Botswana. It is available to passport holders from around 60 countries, including the United States, and it is easily obtained online or upon arrival at multiple airports and land borders in both Zambia and Zimbabwe, costing only $50 per person. Accommodation is available in all five countries, and it ranges from campsites to luxury lodges, although the latter might be costly.
Marvel at the wildlife of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area
To understand just how impressive KAZA's wildlife population is, you only need to look at this statistic: It is home to 44% of Africa's elephants — that's nearly half! Apart from elephants, KAZA has buffalo, giraffes, lions, zebras, hyenas, wild dogs, and the list goes on and on. Birds thrive in this environment as well, with over 601 species officially recorded, and that may be since KAZA's transfrontier policy facilitates conservation. Africa is home to some impressive reptiles, and in KAZA, you can see 128 species, while the Upper Zambezi River system boasts impressive aquatic diversity, including the tiger fish, a predator that can reach 3 feet in length.
Exploring KAZA and witnessing its impressive wildlife is accessible through different methods, and it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Methods of transportation are varied and offer different levels of comfort, with 4x4 vehicles advised to most tourists, while the more adventurous can opt for mokoros (traditional canoes) through the rivers. Public transport is available as well, with some luxury buses operating within the region, but it only reaches popular centers, so for anything beyond that, private transfers or car rentals are the way to go.
KAZA is comprised of multiple national parks, and travelers can choose freely between them. Some of the options include Chizarira National Park in Zimbabwe, offering hiking trails, campsites, and big game sightings, Chobe National Park in Botswana with its large elephant, zebra, and wildebeest populations, and Kafue National Park in Zambia with its various birdwatching and fishing opportunities.
Witness the impressive Victoria Falls and other natural attractions
Africa is known for its safaris and wildlife, but it is also home to some impressive waterfalls, including Mauritius' breathtaking tropical underwater waterfall, and Victoria Falls is one that should be on every traveler's bucket list. The Zambezi River falls down 354 feet to form Victoria Falls, the largest sheet of falling water in the world, and a natural wonder that can be seen from two countries: Zambia and Zimbabwe. That said, both countries offer different experiences and views, and while the Zimbabwean side has clearer visibility, the Zambian side presents more unique experiences, including getting closer to the falls via Devil's Pool.
The Zambezi River, the fourth largest in Africa, can be explored via a cruise, with most operators offering multi-hour and day trip tours that start at $49 per person, with more costly options including dinner. If you've already seen Victoria Falls and the Zambezi River and are looking for something new, check out Ngonye Falls. These cascades, while only 39 feet high, pack a punch with a fast and furious flow rate that rivals Victoria Falls.