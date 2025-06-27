A Vast Nature Park Spanning Five Countries Has Lions, Elephants, And Africa's Most Jaw-Dropping Waterfall

Wildlife enthusiasts and adventurous travelers journey to Africa for safaris like those at Ruaha National Park — Tanzania's wildy underappreciated nature destination — or South Africa's Phinda Forest eco-safari lodge, but the sheer vastness and diversity of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area make it the ultimate destination for your wildlife sighting experience. Add to that one of Africa's most awe-inspiring waterfalls and generally straightforward visa measures for Americans, and you've got a massive destination spanning five countries with endless and diverse attractions to explore with ease. KAZA, for short, is the world's largest land-based transboundary conservation area, and spans five countries: Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. It is home to impressive numbers of wildlife, including the world's largest population of African savanna elephants and almost 20% of Africa's lions, as well as wild dogs, rhinos, and cheetahs.

One of the challenges for a destination of this size is moving freely between countries and navigating visa challenges, but that has been facilitated with the introduction of the KAZA Univisa, granting its holders the right to travel freely between Zambia and Zimbabwe for up to 30 days, with the option to do day trips to Botswana. It is available to passport holders from around 60 countries, including the United States, and it is easily obtained online or upon arrival at multiple airports and land borders in both Zambia and Zimbabwe, costing only $50 per person. Accommodation is available in all five countries, and it ranges from campsites to luxury lodges, although the latter might be costly.