Wyoming's Second Largest City Is A Mountainous Adventure Paradise With Unique Museums And Endless Recreation

Wyoming is America's least populated state, with around 587,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. If you've never been, you might think that a state with so few people wouldn't have much to offer, but you'd be sorely mistaken. One can't miss spot is Wyoming's second-largest city: Casper. Located in east-central Wyoming along the North Platte River, Casper has small-town, authentic Wild West vibes, with a delightful downtown and unique museums dedicated to the region's rich cultural and geologic history. Plus, it's a veritable playground for anyone who loves the outdoors.

You can fly directly into the Casper/Natrona County International Airport from Denver via United; the flight takes just a little over an hour. By car, it's about a 4-hour drive from Denver. If you're on a Mountain West road trip, Casper is about halfway between Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and Grand Teton National Park on Wyoming's western edge. Downtown Casper is well worth a wander, with stores like Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters, which has been around since 1919, and a shop from makeup artist and internet personality Jeffree Star, featuring his makeup line and yak meat from his Wyoming ranch. For a taste of local flavor, Backwards Distilling Company serves fun specialty cocktails, and Frontier Brewing Company has a variety of small-batch beers.

If you're looking for a "cowboy core" vacation, look no further than Casper. While Cheyenne hosts the world's largest outdoor rodeo, Casper is home to the College National Finals Rodeo. Held each June, this weeklong event brings rodeo professionals from across the country to compete for prizes and prestige. From steer wrestling to goat tying to bull riding, you'll get to see some high-adrenaline action from some amazing athletes and their animals.