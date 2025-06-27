Wyoming's Second Largest City Is A Mountainous Adventure Paradise With Unique Museums And Endless Recreation
Wyoming is America's least populated state, with around 587,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. If you've never been, you might think that a state with so few people wouldn't have much to offer, but you'd be sorely mistaken. One can't miss spot is Wyoming's second-largest city: Casper. Located in east-central Wyoming along the North Platte River, Casper has small-town, authentic Wild West vibes, with a delightful downtown and unique museums dedicated to the region's rich cultural and geologic history. Plus, it's a veritable playground for anyone who loves the outdoors.
You can fly directly into the Casper/Natrona County International Airport from Denver via United; the flight takes just a little over an hour. By car, it's about a 4-hour drive from Denver. If you're on a Mountain West road trip, Casper is about halfway between Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and Grand Teton National Park on Wyoming's western edge. Downtown Casper is well worth a wander, with stores like Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters, which has been around since 1919, and a shop from makeup artist and internet personality Jeffree Star, featuring his makeup line and yak meat from his Wyoming ranch. For a taste of local flavor, Backwards Distilling Company serves fun specialty cocktails, and Frontier Brewing Company has a variety of small-batch beers.
If you're looking for a "cowboy core" vacation, look no further than Casper. While Cheyenne hosts the world's largest outdoor rodeo, Casper is home to the College National Finals Rodeo. Held each June, this weeklong event brings rodeo professionals from across the country to compete for prizes and prestige. From steer wrestling to goat tying to bull riding, you'll get to see some high-adrenaline action from some amazing athletes and their animals.
Learn about Casper's geology and fossils along with its trail history
If you're someone who enjoys learning while having fun on your travels, Casper has some outstanding sites that provide deeper insight into the area. Wyoming is renowned for its fossils, and the free Tate Geologic Museum at Casper College showcases the state's unique geology and paleontology. The centerpiece of the museum is Dee the Mammoth. Standing over 14 feet tall, Dee was discovered in 2006 and once roamed the area some 11,600 years ago.
Fast forward thousands of years from Dee the Mammoth's time to the mid- to late 1800s, and Casper became a vital destination for hundreds of thousands of settlers and pioneers. It was a stop along the Oregon, Mormon, Pony Express, and California trails. To learn more about these routes and the people who traveled them, be sure to visit the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Operated by the Bureau of Land Management, the center is free to enter and features a series of entertaining interactive exhibits. Meanwhile, Fort Caspar Museum offers a glimpse of life on a military post in 1865.
You can even follow directly in the paths of travelers before you. Independence Rock, about an hour from Casper, was a major trail stop where pioneers carved their names into the granite. You can hike up the rock and look for the old carvings. And to really feel what it was like on the trail, Historic Trails West offers rides in horse-drawn covered wagons through the same countryside once traversed by thousands of pioneers. Go for a short jaunt with lunch or embark on a multi-day trek.
Outdoor adventure awaits in Casper
A big part of what makes Wyoming and the Casper area so incredible is the easily accessible wide-open spaces. You can be in the heart of downtown and, with just a short drive, feel like you're in the middle of the wilderness. One such spot is Casper Mountain, located at the south edge of town with dozens of miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. In winter, there are 26 miles of cross-country ski trails, along with options for fat-tire biking and skiing.
For a unique way to experience Casper's trails, try doing it with a llama. Bighorn Pack Llamas offers day hikes in the mountains where you'll be accompanied by friendly llamas. They can also literally do the heavy lifting for you if you want a backcountry experience. With them carrying the gear, you can arrive at a wilderness camp, complete with canvas tents, tables, chairs, and more, ready for a night or two (or three) under the stars.
Casper is a sensational fly-fishing destination, with thousands of fish per mile in its waters. Along with the North Platte that runs through town, Alcova Reservoir is a good fishing spot less than an hour away. It's popular for boating of all kinds. Whether you're looking for high-speed fun like jet skiing or something more relaxed like kayaking through a quiet canyon with soaring walls, there's something here for everyone. Alcova also features a seasonal marina with a restaurant and lakefront camping. With so much to do, don't be surprised if you're already planning your next trip to Casper before you even leave.