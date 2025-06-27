One Of Los Angeles' Best Neighborhoods Is A Hillside Haven Blending Wild Nature With Million-Dollar Views
Although social media and movies may suggest otherwise, there's more to Los Angeles than palm trees and beaches. Without a doubt, you could spend a lifetime exploring the many different cities and neighborhoods that make up this fabled destination. So why not go off the beaten path and explore Montecito Heights? It's located in Northeast Los Angeles, a few miles away from downtown — which, by the way, is an endlessly vibrant area that's a bibliophile's dream — Montecito Heights is a suburban hillside haven and arguably one of the city's best neighborhoods. Its distinct terrain offers impeccable, million-dollar views spanning from downtown to Mount Baldy in the Angeles National Forest. Coupled with being home to Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, the neighborhood blends wild nature into an urban environment.
Needless to say, this expansive little-known site should top your Montecito Heights to-do list. "It feels like a place that can only exist in L.A. and doesn't ever feel crowded or touristy," reads a review on Google. Ernest E. Debs Regional Park features lush landscapes and an astounding Los Angeles scenery that have helped put this neighborhood on the map. Visitors can soak all this in with a hike. There are several trails to choose from but you can, for example, start at the Audubon Center at Debs Park.
From here, head to Peanut Lake, a favorite among visitors for its wildlife and greenery. Along the way, you'll encounter the City View Trail, where you can take in the downtown skyline. Bathrooms and parking are available at the Audubon Center at Debs Park. Note that while Ernest E. Debs Regional Park is open daily, the Audubon Center is only open Thursday through Sunday.
Discover an underrated Los Angeles attraction in Montecito Heights
As you wander the streets of Montecito Heights, you'll be met with lovely old homes, a rarity in a city that often favors all that is shiny and new. Fittingly, this neighborhood is home to a noteworthy yet underrated Los Angeles attraction: Heritage Square Museum. Hidden in a cul-de-sac, this verdant 10-acre site is a dream for architecture buffs. Here, you'll find everything from Victorian homes to an eerie church, many dating back to the 1800s. All told, there are eight buildings relocated from across Los Angeles for visitors' viewing pleasure, including an eye-catching octagon house from Pasadena. Like the others, it was nearly destroyed before finding a new life at the museum.
That said, the Heritage Square Museum will make you feel as if you've traveled to a different era. You can tour the inside of these structures, further adding to the illusion that you've been transported to Los Angeles' early years. Perhaps the only real reminder of the present is the bustling noise of traffic from the nearby Arroyo Seco Parkway. As of this writing, Heritage Square Museum is open only on Saturdays and Sundays. Come and marvel at the elaborate design elements and bring a picnic to enjoy a meal surrounded by history.
General admission tickets are available on-site. If you're interested in a tour, reservations can be made through the museum's website. It's also worth mentioning that the Heritage Square Museum frequently hosts events, including the Magic Market, where you can shop for metaphysical goodies, have your palm read, and enjoy an enchanting afternoon.
Plan your outing to Los Angeles' Montecito Heights neighborhood
There's no question that the easiest way to get around Los Angeles is by car. However, you can reach Montecito Heights using public transportation. The Metro Rail A Line stops in the neighborhood at the aptly named Heritage Square Station. This route connects directly to Montecito Heights from downtown Long Beach, Compton, Azusa, and other places across Los Angeles County. New to using public transportation in L.A.? Download the TAP app to pay for your fare.
The Heritage Square Museum is just over a mile from the station, so wear comfortable shoes if you want to walk. Since chilly days are rare in Montecito Heights, dress accordingly and don't forget to use sun protection. If you're heading to Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, avoid the nearly hour-long walk from the station and consider hopping on Line 182 instead. The bus stop is near Heritage Square Station on Griffin Avenue and drops you right outside the park.
Montecito Heights is predominantly a residential area, with few commercial establishments. For food options, venture to nearby Highland Park, a neighborhood bursting with art, live music, mid-century magic, and trendy eateries. One popular spot is Highly Likely, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with options like French toast, wraps, and sandwiches. You can also grab a bite to eat at Grand Central Market in downtown L.A., debatably one of the best things to do in Southern California. Both Highly Likely and Grand Central Market are easily accessible from Montecito Heights via the A Line. Lodging options in Montecito Heights are limited, but you can check Vrbo or stay nearby in downtown. The highly rated Best Western Plus Dragon Gate Inn in Chinatown is just a short drive or Metro ride from Montecito Heights.