It's Always Best To Have A Run Kit For A Flight. Here's What That Means
So, you've double-checked your itinerary and triple-checked your packing list. You've invested in a set of ingeniously effective packing cubes to keep your belongings safe. Your clothes are rolled, zipped, and strategically nested to save space following the best packing tips from flight attendants. And, despite the temptation to overpack, you've successfully managed to pare down all your holiday wear into one carry-on. Hooray! But before you head to the airport, have you packed your run kit for the flight?
No, not your kit for a healthy jog at your destination (although it's good to pack that too, though). Your run kit is a small pouch of essential items that you can quickly access in an emergency. Especially on a plane, where bags tend to be packed away in overhead bins or wedged under seats, it's always useful to have a run kit worn directly on your body in a waist bag or cross-body bag.
Think you can just stash everything in the front seat pocket? Consider this: In an emergency, commercial aircraft must evacuate the entire flight in 90 seconds or less. That's not a lot of time to be scrabbling for your stuff, even if it's in the front pocket. With that in mind, here's a quick guide to preparing and packing a run kit for your next trip.
What's in a run kit?
A run kit should have what you need in an emergency and nothing more, and it should be small enough that it won't get in the way during takeoff and landing. In other words, if a flight attendant tells you to put your run kit under the seat, you didn't pack it small enough.
The ideal size is something you can strap on and still run comfortably with. For example, running belts are perfect for this. They can usually fit a passport, a credit card, keys, and maybe a phone — that's all. Everything else can be replaced or purchased with that credit card in your bag. Additionally, it should also be so light that you can sleep with it on and forget you're wearing it. Bonus: When you trudge through immigration after your sleepless flight, you won't have to search for your passport. It will be strapped to you!
Some seasoned travelers also like to pack a bigger flight kit that includes their run kit. This is usually a small bag that has all of the essentials that make flying comfortable, and can include your tablet, phone, book or e-reader, and earphones for entertainment. A refillable water bottle is handy as well — just remember to dump out the water before security — along with moisturizer, tissues, and a toothbrush for long-haul flights. This flight kit — which might include your run kit — can then be easily taken out of your carry-on and stashed in the front seat for easy access. However, keep in mind that when the flight attendants begin the safety demonstration, that'll be your cue to pay attention and double-check that you're actually wearing your smaller run kit before takeoff.
How to pack a run kit for flying
A lot of travel pros have gotten truly creative in their flight packing. For example, travel blogger Always Lorna Marie likes to put together a bespoke travel kit with zippered pockets that can expand or contract. "The best part about this bag is that it has velcro," she explains in her YouTube video. "So, if you only want to take out one section at a time, you can." It's a clever hack! Just make sure that it can slim down enough to wear comfortably on the flight.
Meanwhile, some travelers have taken the packing game to the extreme, creating toiletry kits no bigger than a box of Tic Tacs that can easily slip into a wearable run kit (not the other way around). The strategy with this kind of ultra-compact option is all about packing just enough of each essential to last through your flight — nothing more, nothing less.
However you do it, always make sure your run kit is small enough so that you can wear it throughout the entire flight so you never have to think about it in an emergency. That will free up your mind for other travel musings — like where to actually buy the best travel gifts outside of souvenir shops, and how you're going to pack them all on your way back home.