It's Always Best To Have A Run Kit For A Flight. Here's What That Means

A run kit should have what you need in an emergency and nothing more, and it should be small enough that it won't get in the way during takeoff and landing. In other words, if a flight attendant tells you to put your run kit under the seat, you didn't pack it small enough.

The ideal size is something you can strap on and still run comfortably with. For example, running belts are perfect for this. They can usually fit a passport, a credit card, keys, and maybe a phone — that's all. Everything else can be replaced or purchased with that credit card in your bag. Additionally, it should also be so light that you can sleep with it on and forget you're wearing it. Bonus: When you trudge through immigration after your sleepless flight, you won't have to search for your passport. It will be strapped to you!

Some seasoned travelers also like to pack a bigger flight kit that includes their run kit. This is usually a small bag that has all of the essentials that make flying comfortable, and can include your tablet, phone, book or e-reader, and earphones for entertainment. A refillable water bottle is handy as well — just remember to dump out the water before security — along with moisturizer, tissues, and a toothbrush for long-haul flights. This flight kit — which might include your run kit — can then be easily taken out of your carry-on and stashed in the front seat for easy access. However, keep in mind that when the flight attendants begin the safety demonstration, that'll be your cue to pay attention and double-check that you're actually wearing your smaller run kit before takeoff.