The Disrespectful Mistake Tourists Must Avoid Making While Visiting A Shrine In Japan

Japan is a dream destination for a lot of travelers, but it can be a little trickier to prepare for in comparison to other places. And while it's important to research things like the best time to visit Japan, it's equally as important to be informed about its rules and social customs to ensure a smooth and respectful stay.

During your stay — whether you are in the ancient capital city of Kamakura or exploring Kanazawa, an uncrowded gem referred to as "Little Kyoto" — you will undoubtedly come across a shrine. Exploring one, however, requires knowledge of some rules.

It's important to remember that shrines and temples are not the same. The latter is a Buddhist religious monument, and Buddhism didn't arrive in Japan until the 6th century. Meanwhile, shrines are connected to Shinto — Japan's indigenous religion — and are meant to be houses for the gods. With that in mind, one of the most important rules you have to remember when visiting a shrine is to never step in the gods' path. This essentially means you'll always want to walk on either the left or right side of the pathway under the torii (traditional Japanese gate) to enter, as the center of the pathway is reserved for the gods and deities and should remain clear for their passage.