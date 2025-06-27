'The Birthplace Of Buddha' Offers Glittering Temples And Meditation Retreats In The Mountains Of Nepal

There's something magical — or almost sacred — about a place where a legendary figure first set foot and walked, changing how we perceive the world for the better. One place is Lumbini. Nestled in southern Nepal, along the border with India, surrounded by verdant gardens and flowing rivers, Lumbini is said to be the location where the Buddha was born in 623 B.C. Today, Lumbini is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that welcomes visitors and pilgrims to follow in his footsteps, join meditation retreats, and visit temples for prayer and cultural exchange.

Among stupas and monasteries, the Lumbini area is divided into three main parts: The spiritual heartland called The Sacred Garden, where Buddha was born; the Monastic Zone; and the cultural hub, which includes the New Lumbini Village. And as you begin your journey toward enlightenment, you are welcomed by colorful prayer flags, each color indicating an element and carrying its own meaning. Red stands for fire and vitality, yellow for earth and balance, white for innocence and air, green for water and calm, while blue represents the sky and immensity.

Also located here is the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage (IICBCH), whose construction started in August 2023. It's an eco-friendly, lotus-inspired structure that houses meditation and exhibition spaces. The hub will offer a safe place for intercultural dialogue and provide valuable information about the Buddha. According to the Lumbini Development Trust, the town attracted 1,172,304 visitors in 2024, placing it alongside the world's most visited city in Asia for its street life and temples.