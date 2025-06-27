Situated Between Wilmington And Emerald Isle Is A Shrimping Town Where Seafood Comes Straight Off The Boat
Some of the best seafood in America can be found along the Gullah Geechee Seafood Trail, along South Carolina's Coast, where you can also explore the rich history of the area. Another delectable destination is further north along the North Carolina coast: Sneads Ferry. Known as "the Ferry" by the locals, it's a town of 2,528 people that offers scrumptious seafood, including shrimp, crabs, clams, scallops, oysters, grouper, bass, and more. In addition to having some of the best catches from the sea, it's also a short drive from the stunning Topsail Island, a slow-paced destination known for its crowd-free beaches.
Sneads Ferry is located between Wilmington and Jacksonville, on an inlet that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. It's named after Robert Snead, an attorney who settled in the area in 1791 and operated the first ferry to carry mail across the New River. Shortly after, a fishing village flourished along the northern shore of the inlet. Today, the fishermen operating the fishing boats are the sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons of the first pioneers who called The Ferry their home.
Summertime is a popular time to visit The Ferry. For lower prices, consider visiting during the shoulder seasons in spring or fall, when the weather is still pleasant and there are fewer tourists. Late September is also an ideal time to plan your visit, so that you can participate in the annual Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival. It's an action-packed event featuring a parade, live music, and a mouthwatering shrimp feast! The closest airport to Sneads Ferry is Wilmington International Airport, located 42 miles away (or a 50-minute drive) via US-17 South.
The best seafood in Sneads Ferry
Riverview Cafe is a Snead Ferry institution renowned for its generous portions of Southern comfort food. Start your meal with the complimentary hush puppies and the iconic she-crab soup. For the main dish, we recommend the shrimp in butter or fried oysters, accompanied by a side of fried okra. Cap off your finger-licking good meal with a lemon meringue pie. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m and you should arrive early to enjoy your meal with a view of the New River. For some fresh sashimi (thinly sliced raw fish popular in Japan), head to Hokkaido Sushi & Ramen. Besides indulging in whatever fish is in season, you can enjoy a steaming bowl of ramen (Japanese noodle soup).
To experience the freshest seafood Sneads Ferry has to offer, the best thing to do is to buy directly from the source. Check out Midgett & Sons Crab Company, a fourth-generation fishing company. From jumbo shrimps, live blue crabs, and whatever yummy sea creatures were caught in the net, they will be selling them directly off their boats on the dock. Shrimp Lady Seafood began as a humble business selling fresh shrimp from the side of the road and has evolved into a one-stop shop offering fresh catch from local fishermen.
If you want to catch your own supper, plan a fishing expedition with Pelagic Hunter Sportfishing. Cruising on a rugged offshore boat designed to traverse the rough North Carolina inlet, you can savor a beautiful day at sea with five companions, guided by an experienced captain. You can expect to catch bluefin tuna between November and March or blue marlin from March to October. Regardless of when you go, you're unlikely to leave empty-handed — groupers and snappers are easy catches throughout the year.
Other fun things to do near Sneads Ferry
While you can stay at comfortable three-star hotels like Hampton Inn Sneads Ferry North Topsail Beach during your Sneads Ferry stay, we recommend a charming holiday rental with a kitchen so you can cook the seafood you've purchased or caught. Bella Vista is a waterfront getaway with a cozy three-bedroom house that comes with an outdoor deck and a fire pit. Located close to the center of town is Coral Cottage, a cute two-bedroom home with a fully equipped kitchen.
After feasting on seafood, head to Topsail Island, less than 10 miles (or a 15-minute drive) from Sneads Ferry. It's a 26-mile island of beaches and fun, family-friendly activities. The island is divided into three communities: North Topsail Beach, Surf City, and Topsail Beach. North Topsail Beach, with its stunning 12-mile beachfront, is a peaceful spot for sunbathing and swimming. You can find all that as well in Topsail Beach, but it is also a great place for surfing. You can rent a surfboard from Topsail Surf & Cycle if you want to hit the waves. Also near Topsail Beach, if you are interested in learning about the island's history as a pirate haven and its secret missile operation, visit the Missiles and More Museum. If you are a turtle lover, head to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. And for some more pirate-themed fun, enjoy a game of mini-golf at Shipwreck Point Miniature Golf (also in Surf City).
Can't get enough of North Carolina beaches? Emerald Isle, North Carolina's gem of an island with Caribbean vibes, turquoise waters, and vibrant sunsets, is a mere 51 miles from Sneads Ferry.