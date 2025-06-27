Situated Between Wilmington And Emerald Isle Is A Shrimping Town Where Seafood Comes Straight Off The Boat

Some of the best seafood in America can be found along the Gullah Geechee Seafood Trail, along South Carolina's Coast, where you can also explore the rich history of the area. Another delectable destination is further north along the North Carolina coast: Sneads Ferry. Known as "the Ferry" by the locals, it's a town of 2,528 people that offers scrumptious seafood, including shrimp, crabs, clams, scallops, oysters, grouper, bass, and more. In addition to having some of the best catches from the sea, it's also a short drive from the stunning Topsail Island, a slow-paced destination known for its crowd-free beaches.

Sneads Ferry is located between Wilmington and Jacksonville, on an inlet that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. It's named after Robert Snead, an attorney who settled in the area in 1791 and operated the first ferry to carry mail across the New River. Shortly after, a fishing village flourished along the northern shore of the inlet. Today, the fishermen operating the fishing boats are the sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons of the first pioneers who called The Ferry their home.

Summertime is a popular time to visit The Ferry. For lower prices, consider visiting during the shoulder seasons in spring or fall, when the weather is still pleasant and there are fewer tourists. Late September is also an ideal time to plan your visit, so that you can participate in the annual Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival. It's an action-packed event featuring a parade, live music, and a mouthwatering shrimp feast! The closest airport to Sneads Ferry is Wilmington International Airport, located 42 miles away (or a 50-minute drive) via US-17 South.