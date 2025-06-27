Colorado's Walkable Town Nestled In The Rockies Near Denver Bubbles With Hot Springs, Brews, And Victorian Charm

If you're craving a slice of Gold Rush history on your Colorado vacation, there may be no better destination than this small town nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Located a mere 32 miles west of Denver and just off of I-70, Idaho Springs is the pinnacle of Colorado mountain charm. It's also the site where the Colorado Gold Rush began.

In 1859, camped at the intersection of Clear Creek and Chicago Creek, George Jackson was stunned to find gold at the bottom of his cup after melting snow for water. Word of the earth's riches soon spread, and a mere few months later, a settlement of 400 people sprang up to accommodate the gold hunters.

And so began the intrepid story of this historic destination in the Rockies, as if straight from an Old Western film. Today, Idaho Springs has grown to become a flourishing, walkable community that beckons outdoor adventure seekers and history buffs alike with its rejuvenating hot springs, thriving beer scene, and charming Victorian architecture. Though it's a small town of just under 2,000 residents, it's big on things to do.