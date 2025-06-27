Colorado's Walkable Town Nestled In The Rockies Near Denver Bubbles With Hot Springs, Brews, And Victorian Charm
If you're craving a slice of Gold Rush history on your Colorado vacation, there may be no better destination than this small town nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Located a mere 32 miles west of Denver and just off of I-70, Idaho Springs is the pinnacle of Colorado mountain charm. It's also the site where the Colorado Gold Rush began.
In 1859, camped at the intersection of Clear Creek and Chicago Creek, George Jackson was stunned to find gold at the bottom of his cup after melting snow for water. Word of the earth's riches soon spread, and a mere few months later, a settlement of 400 people sprang up to accommodate the gold hunters.
And so began the intrepid story of this historic destination in the Rockies, as if straight from an Old Western film. Today, Idaho Springs has grown to become a flourishing, walkable community that beckons outdoor adventure seekers and history buffs alike with its rejuvenating hot springs, thriving beer scene, and charming Victorian architecture. Though it's a small town of just under 2,000 residents, it's big on things to do.
Hot springs, breweries, and Rocky Mountain mining history
One of the best parts about a visit to Idaho Springs is that, due to its historic layout, you don't need a car to access its most alluring attractions. For example, one of the must-do activities here is a visit to the Indian Hot Springs, just a few minutes walk from the town center. This resort — which has been around since the 19th century — contains a spa full of mineral-rich geothermal springs. Open year-round, you can bathe in the waters inside a verdant greenhouse or in the natural caves. These, along with the healing hot springs in Carbondale, are just a few of the many therapeutic waters that Colorado's Rockies have to offer.
After your soak, you can stroll back to the historic center to enjoy a leisurely afternoon on Miner Street, the town's main pedestrian thoroughfare and site of most of the action. Pop your head into countless charming local boutiques, and stop for lunch at one of Idaho Springs' craft breweries. Tommyknocker Brewery is one of its most established, offering pub fare with a charming Old West aesthetic that harkens back to the town's mining roots. Preserved Victorian buildings comprise most of the downtown area, lending it a quaint time-capsule feel. Check out the Underhill Museum, a Victorian brick building that housed the director of Idaho Springs' historic mine until the mid-1900s. If you're a fan of Idaho Springs' feel, you can find more Old West charm in the high-desert Colorado gateway town of Montrose.
Arriving and lodging in Idaho Springs
If you're coming from Denver, a visit to Idaho Springs involves nothing more than renting a car or taking a rideshare about 45 minutes west of downtown on I-70. From Denver International Airport (DIA), expect a 60 to 90 minute drive depending on traffic. Keep in mind that traffic increases on weekends and holiday mornings as Denverites rush to get out of the city to enjoy the mountains. Idaho Springs is a joy to visit year-round, but keep in mind that I-70 is impacted by winter weather conditions and can get icy, which leads to accidents. Plan for a wintertime visit by renting a vehicle with snow tires to brave the slick roads.
Another consideration is to book accommodation early if you plan to visit during the peak summer months. You won't be wanting for lodging options, though — Idaho Springs offers an array of mountain-chic and historic Victorian-era resorts and hotels, including rooms at the Indian Hot Springs resort. If you're visiting during the warmer months, you can score the most cost-effective and beautiful accommodation: free camping at the dispersed campgrounds near town, such as Clear Lake and West Chicago Creek campgrounds. Don't forget to pack your swimsuit for the hot springs, comfortable hiking shoes for trekking from trails to town, and layers to be ready for whatever Idaho Springs' dry mountain climate throws at you!