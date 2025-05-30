Colorado's Slower-Paced Town Hidden In The Rockies Has Healing Hot Springs, Scenic Hikes, And Festivals

The Rocky Mountain State often tops travel wish lists in part because of the many ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Visitors are drawn in particular to the vast activities and towns among its most iconic feature, the Rocky Mountains, with 78 of the 100 peaks present within the state. While Aspen is a well-known hot spot, its hidden neighbor to the north, Carbondale, offers a slower-pace of life, access to hot springs, outdoor recreation options, and festivals.

It might be small in size at just over two square miles and with a population of 6,076 as of 2024, but there's a lot to love about Carbondale. This town is part of the Roaring Fork Valley, known for free bike rides and summer eco-tourism. Sitting at 6,181 feet elevation and surrounded by the backdrop of the 12,953 foot Mount Sopris, with both the Roaring Fork and Crystal Rivers running through it, makes Carbondale an ideal escape for visitors. The town rose to prominence after the mining boom in the Valley in the late 1800s, officially incorporating in 1888. The town's namesake was Carbondale, Pennsylvania, where many of its early settlers arrived from. Tourism is now the leading industry to a region offering more than 200 annual days of sunshine, mild winters and ideal summer temps.

You can fly into Carbondale using the regional Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, 30 miles away with nonstop flights to nine major U.S. travel hubs or Denver International Airport, which is 190 miles away. Amtrak's California Zephyr route stops daily in nearby Glenwood Springs, 13 miles away, with connecting bus routes to Carbondale. Once you're in Carbondale, you can get around using bikeshare services or aboard the free Carbondale Downtowner bus, accessible via a downloadable app.