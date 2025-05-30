Colorado's Slower-Paced Town Hidden In The Rockies Has Healing Hot Springs, Scenic Hikes, And Festivals
The Rocky Mountain State often tops travel wish lists in part because of the many ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Visitors are drawn in particular to the vast activities and towns among its most iconic feature, the Rocky Mountains, with 78 of the 100 peaks present within the state. While Aspen is a well-known hot spot, its hidden neighbor to the north, Carbondale, offers a slower-pace of life, access to hot springs, outdoor recreation options, and festivals.
It might be small in size at just over two square miles and with a population of 6,076 as of 2024, but there's a lot to love about Carbondale. This town is part of the Roaring Fork Valley, known for free bike rides and summer eco-tourism. Sitting at 6,181 feet elevation and surrounded by the backdrop of the 12,953 foot Mount Sopris, with both the Roaring Fork and Crystal Rivers running through it, makes Carbondale an ideal escape for visitors. The town rose to prominence after the mining boom in the Valley in the late 1800s, officially incorporating in 1888. The town's namesake was Carbondale, Pennsylvania, where many of its early settlers arrived from. Tourism is now the leading industry to a region offering more than 200 annual days of sunshine, mild winters and ideal summer temps.
You can fly into Carbondale using the regional Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, 30 miles away with nonstop flights to nine major U.S. travel hubs or Denver International Airport, which is 190 miles away. Amtrak's California Zephyr route stops daily in nearby Glenwood Springs, 13 miles away, with connecting bus routes to Carbondale. Once you're in Carbondale, you can get around using bikeshare services or aboard the free Carbondale Downtowner bus, accessible via a downloadable app.
Explore Carbondale's historic downtown, hiking trails and hot springs
You'll want to plan some time in Carbondale's historic downtown where you can embark on self-guided historic and architectural walking tours, with maps provided by the Carbondale Historical Society. Visitors are encouraged to take the town's unofficial "Take it Easy" slogan in stride and slow their pace to enjoy the surroundings.
Carbondale is part of Colorado's historic hot springs loop, which includes the world's largest mineral pool, and features two hot spring locations. Its neighbor to the north, Glenwood Springs. is also considered one of America's best hot spring towns with an Icelandic escape vibe. Avalanche Ranch is home to three natural hot spring pools, offering day rates by reservation between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The ranch also features 13 cabins and three sheep wagon accommodations, and those staying on the property have unlimited hot spring access. The Penny Hot Springs are primitive hot springs located 3.2 miles south of town on Highway 133 along the Crystal River, at mile marker 55. These springs are smaller, with a capacity for 10 to 12 people maximum, and offer limited parking and amenities.
Hitting a trail in the Carbondale area is easy to do, with options for all levels including an easy hike on the two-mile Thompson Creek Trail. Mushroom Rock Trail is a popular 1.8 mile, moderate-level trail with a 787 foot elevation gain to the top for stellar views. Longer, strenuous treks include the seven mile Mount Sopris Trail, which ascends to the mountaintop, and the 13.4 mile Crystal Valley Trail through the valley and along the banks of the Crystal River, used for cross-country skiing in the winter. The Prince Creek Trail System is designated for mountain bikers of all skill levels.
Visit during a festival or community event in Carbondale
The vibrant arts and culture scene is another attraction in Carbondale, and a stroll through its Creative District is a must, especially during extended hours for "First Friday" events each month. You may also want to time your visit during one of Carbondale's larger festivals or community events. The Carbondale Mountain Fair is a three-day annual music and arts festival, held on July's last weekend with over 145 vendors,a pie contest, and live performances. Nearly 20,000 people descend on the small town's Sopris Park, so planning ahead is key.
July 2025's First Friday event features a smaller Sopris Music Fest, with local Carbondale performers taking center stage. The town of Basalt, 15 minutes away, also offers a free Summer Concert series on Wednesday nights. Each October, Carbondale hosts Annual Potato Days, its longest-standing event which dates back to 1909. It's a three-day celebration honoring the town's history with potato harvesting and farming, and includes a "largest home grown potato" contest. Other activities include a fun run, barn dance, live music,potato-themed food, and a parade.
Whatever brings you to Carbondale, there's an accommodation option to meet your needs. There's the historic Redstone Inn, built in 1902, which sits on 22 acres along the Crystal River and is complete with full amenities and dining. You might also opt for a modern equipped vacation home, or a booking at the dog-friendly Redstone Cliff Lodge. If you have an RV, the riverfront Gateway RV Park features 18 sites, accessible by local buses and walkable to downtown. You can also glamp at Cedar Ridge Ranch or pitch your own tent at one of several campgrounds available.