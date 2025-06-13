Historic Victorian-Era Resorts And Hotels In America For A Luxurious Summer Vacation

Forget your sparkly nightclub gear, because the look for this summer is petticoats, corsets, and big bustles. That's right — we're time-traveling back to the Victorian era to explore some of the most luxurious and historically fascinating resorts and hotels across America. While the country is littered with sleek high-rises and boutique hotels, these lodges harken back to a time when luxury meant more than chocolates on pillows.

The Victorian era, which began in 1837, was known for its grandeur and opulence. It wasn't until 1901 — when Britain's Queen Victoria passed away — that the so-called Victorian era came to an end. Although it was geographically separated from the halls of Buckingham Palace, America experienced a boom in the hospitality industry during this time. And from the cobblestoned streets of Boston to the sleepy, southern gothic coasts of Georgia, many of these lush hotels and resorts are still standing today.

To help make your summer vacation an extra indulgent escape, we dove into the archives to uncover the country's finest surviving Victorian-era stays. Whether it's lakeside luxury or farmhouse fancy, one thing you can be sure of is that these storied properties have been lovingly preserved and continue to offer world-class hospitality, just with a little more lace, velvet, and twinkling chandeliers than your average Airbnb.