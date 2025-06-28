A Charming, Crowd-Free Italian Beach Town Offers Dunes, Beaches, And Private Resort-Like Farmstays

Beautiful Fasano takes all the best bits of an Italian coastal town and combines them with the historic and laid-back charm expected of a countryside village. It's set between the glittering topaz of the Adriatic Sea and the rustic greenery of Puglia's olive-clad hills, offering not just a wonderful crowd-free beach holiday but plenty of inland nature. There are dunes in Torre Canne and quiet walks in Selva di Fasano, easily accessible from Fasano's historic center, where centuries-old churches meet narrow alleys that come to an end at little piazzas with enticing cafes with al fresco seating.

Dig a little deeper into Fasano, and you'll find ruins at Egnazia, atmospheric churches like Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta hidden in quiet alleys, and a countryside punctuated with masserie farmhouses, many of which have been transformed into luxurious retreats. Of course, as a town in Puglia, Fasano has wonderful food, too, whether sea-fresh mussels plucked from the Adriatic or slow-cooked lamb from the hills.

There are a few minor airports close to Fasano, but the closest is Brindisi Airport, about a 35-minute drive away. To reach Fasano from Brindisi Airport by public transport is a little slower, with the quickest and cheapest option being the local bus via Brindisi, which takes around 2 hours and 13 minutes. It'll cost a bit more to swap to a train from Brindisi, and the journey time will be closer to 2 hours and 30 minutes. Another option is to fly into Bari, which is only a 50-minute drive away and presents an opportunity to explore this delightful little port city and its much-loved fresh pasta.