Just Outside Of Boise Is Idaho's Hidden Nature Reserve Perfect For Hikers, Bikers, And Active Explorers

Nestled along majestic foothills and the Boise River, Idaho's capital city is set in the middle of a four-season outdoor recreation paradise. To the northeast of the city is the Military Reserve, a hidden gem that many visitors miss on their Boise bucket list despite the area being close enough to downtown for a quick hike with your friends or your pup during lunch. While Table Rock gets much of the hiking glory (and is an incredible place for sunsets), the Military Reserve is Boise's unsung hero and the start (or end) of some of the city's best hiking, biking, and cross-country ski trails, along with an archery range.

Set between two of Boise's oldest and best-known neighborhoods, the North End and the East End, the Military Reserve sits behind what was "new" Fort Boise, built by the U.S. Army in 1863 to protect prospectors who flooded Southwestern Idaho in search of gold in the Boise Basin near, Idaho City, a charming locale with hot springs and Wild West charm. For nearly 80 years, this 734-acre area was used for training and gunnery practice. Later, the City of Boise gained the land for public use.

From downtown, the Military Reserve is just a few blocks away. There is parking at the two main trailheads, Cottonwood Creek and the Freestone Trailhead on Mountain Cove Road, as well as in the lot across from Fire Station #1. Be sure to be back before 11 p.m. Otherwise, your car may be waiting at a tow lot!