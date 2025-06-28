One Of Pennsylvania's Best Lakeside Towns Offers Four-Season Adventure In The Heart Of The Poconos Mountains
Whether you love skiing, hiking, or water sports, the Pocono Mountains are the ultimate outdoor adventure destination. Spanning across 2,400 square miles and with plenty of artsy little lake towns to choose from, narrowing down the best home base for your Poconos trip isn't easy. However, one lakeside town stands out for its abundance of activities.
Located in Carbon County, Lake Harmony has been attracting tourists for over a century thanks to its natural beauty and endless outdoor experiences. Regardless of what time of year you're planning a trip, the 2.5-mile-long lake is the perfect destination.
The Poconos are easily accessible from throughout the Northeast — just a short drive from destinations like Newark (about an hour and 50 minutes), New York City (roughly two hours), Philadelphia (also around two hours), and Baltimore (around three hours). If coming from farther away, flying into one of these destinations and then renting a car will be easiest. Alternatively, you can also fly into one of the Poconos' small regional airports, such as Lehigh Valley International Airport, which is just under an hour away from Lake Harmony. Buses are also available from New York City or Philadelphia.
Activities for every season in Lake Harmony
The Poconos are full of exciting experiences and beautiful nature — like the state's tallest waterfall, for example — much of which can be found right around Lake Harmony. And while some lake towns tend to close up shop come wintertime, Lake Harmony is truly a year-round destination, whether you prefer hitting the slopes or spending time on the water. Snowfall averages around 60 inches in the winter, so skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing are all the rage here, with two skip slopes, Jack Frost and Big Boulder, bordering the town.
In the summertime, renting a canoe, going wakeboarding, or enjoying some whitewater rafting are just a few of the options available to vacationers. Visitors also shouldn't skip a stop at Hickory Run State Park — a breathtaking Pennsylvania gem brimming with hiking trails and natural sights — to see the Boulder Field, a National Natural Landmark. The 15,990-acre park has over 40 miles of hiking trails to explore, most of which are particularly stunning between June and July when the flowers are in bloom, and around mid-October when fall foliage hits its peak. Specifically, Bear Trail is an easy 1.1-mile hike that's also great for spotting wildlife, while Hawk Falls Trail (a 0.6-mile loop) leads to Hawk Falls, a 25-foot waterfall.
Lake Harmony is the perfect home base for a Poconos vacation
When you need a break from adventuring, vacationers will find plenty more to do in Lake Harmony. While here, stop by the nearby Blue Ridge Winery. Additionally, depending on when you visit, you can also attend one of Lake Harmony's lively events, which are held throughout the year. Popular community gatherings and festivals include the Lake Harmony Arts and Crafts Festival, the summertime Harmony in the Park Concert Series, and the Fall Foliage Festival.
Dining options are also abundant in Lake Harmony, ranging from family-friendly eateries to casual bars and more upscale restaurants. For example, Terra-Cottage Cafe and Gift Shop is a cozy and well-rated breakfast and lunch spot. Meanwhile, Nick's Restaurant is a great place to enjoy a meal alongside relaxing lake views.
As for a cozy accommodations perfect for your mountain getaway, Lake Harmony is ready to deliver. A much-loved option and guest favorite on Airbnb — thanks to its incredible location, attentive host, and comfortable space — The Hawk Nest is a two-bedroom home perfect for couples or small families. Amenities include an indoor fireplace, a fire pit, and lake access.