One Of Pennsylvania's Best Lakeside Towns Offers Four-Season Adventure In The Heart Of The Poconos Mountains

Whether you love skiing, hiking, or water sports, the Pocono Mountains are the ultimate outdoor adventure destination. Spanning across 2,400 square miles and with plenty of artsy little lake towns to choose from, narrowing down the best home base for your Poconos trip isn't easy. However, one lakeside town stands out for its abundance of activities.

Located in Carbon County, Lake Harmony has been attracting tourists for over a century thanks to its natural beauty and endless outdoor experiences. Regardless of what time of year you're planning a trip, the 2.5-mile-long lake is the perfect destination.

The Poconos are easily accessible from throughout the Northeast — just a short drive from destinations like Newark (about an hour and 50 minutes), New York City (roughly two hours), Philadelphia (also around two hours), and Baltimore (around three hours). If coming from farther away, flying into one of these destinations and then renting a car will be easiest. Alternatively, you can also fly into one of the Poconos' small regional airports, such as Lehigh Valley International Airport, which is just under an hour away from Lake Harmony. Buses are also available from New York City or Philadelphia.