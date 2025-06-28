This Hidden Florida Island Is A Small Town For Nature Lovers With Unique Wildlife And Backcountry Kayaking

The Florida Keys are a beautiful representation of Florida's best features and a favorite vacation destination for anglers, divers, beachcombers, and honeymooners alike. Comprised of roughly 800 islands that sprawl across a large fringe of coral reefs, the Keys stretch about 200 miles from the top of the first, northernmost island, Key Largo, southwest in an arc to the bottom of the archipelago at Key West and Dry Tortugas National Park, the least visited national park in the U.S. and a paradise of coral reefs and beaches. Highway 1 runs down the center of the main Keys, connecting them via a series of bridges. Also known as the Overseas Highway, the road down the Florida Keys is one of the prettiest, most scenic road trips in the U.S. You can drive its length in about four hours from Miami, but you'll want to make the most of it, with stops to explore, eat, and snorkel. One of the must-see stops you'll want to include is Big Pine Key, a unique island oasis that has retained a sanctuary of nature in the tropical heart of an otherwise bustling, developed vacationland of tourists and traffic.

Big Pine Key is about 70 miles south of Key Largo, and about 30 miles north of Key West, in what is considered the Lower Florida Keys. Big Pine is a unique island that was once covered with ancient pine trees. While many trees have been lost to storms and climate change, Big Pine Key has retained much of its pristine nature, including a refuge for the endangered Key deer, a small, white-tailed deer species that roam freely throughout the island. It's also not far from Looe Key Reef, where you can experience some of the most incredible snorkeling in Florida.