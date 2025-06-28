The French Riviera's Underrated Port City Has Unmatched Harbor Views, Bustling Markets, And Uncrowded Beaches

Catching the scorching sun and sea breeze of the Mediterranean from its ideal position in Provence-Côte d'Azur, the port town of Toulon has finally stepped into the limelight for its exploration-worthy sights. After holding a decades-long reputation of a boring harbor stopover at best, and a dangerous seafarers' hangout at worst, this underrated city in the heart of the French Riviera is finally ready to share its beauties.

What casts this Provençal city in the shadows is, arguably, also what constitutes the core of its appeal: its busy, blossoming port. But leave the picturesque boats and yachts aside, and you still have plenty to enjoy in Toulon, from eateries dishing up mouth-watering French delicacies to bustling fresh produce markets, and uncrowded, secluded beaches.

Toulon's position between Marseille and Nice makes it ideal as a stopover between the two. The latter is only a 90-mile drive away or an hour and a half on the fast train (TGV) from Nice to Toulon. You can then proceed directly onwards to Marseille, located further down in the Côte d'Azur, by hopping on the same line.