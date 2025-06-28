The Seemingly Gross Fish Dish Rick Steves Tried In The Czech Republic That Is 'Remarkably Tasty'

When you order the fried fish special at a Czech pub, it might not be the fillet you expected. Visitors to the Czech Republic (also known as Czechia) often head to cities like Prague, known for having one of the most awe-inspiring castles in Europe, but those who venture into village markets and local taverns will find a deep-rooted food and drink culture that's just as layered as the country's architecture. On the more familiar side of tastings, travel writer Rick Steves considers the Czech Republic to have the best beer in Europe. But some items take a more unexpected turn — that's where the dish called mlíčí falls, a Czech delicacy made of fried carp sperm.

On a trip to Třeboň, which Steves called the Czech Republic's "fish capital," he described trying mlíčí in his blog: "Remarkably, fried fish sperm is tasty — similar to fried oyster." Carp itself has a big role in Czech cuisine. It's a tradition to eat carp at Christmas, usually breaded and fried. Since the Czech Republic is a landlocked country, freshwater fish like carp are most obtainable and commonly farmed in local ponds. Around the holidays, it's not unusual to see markets with live carp sold from tanks, and people traditionally would keep the fish alive at home in their bathtub until it's ready to be cooked. As for the carp sperm, known as milt, it's surprisingly considered one of the best-tasting parts of the fish. It can be served fried, as in mlíčí, or added to other dishes like carp soup to enhance the flavor.