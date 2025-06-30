Avoid Myrtle Beach Crowds At This Secret Nearby South Carolina Barrier Island Full Of Fun

If you look at Waties Island on the map, you'll notice it conspicuously lacks any roads or infrastructure. This is by design, as the island is a nature preserve owned and maintained by Coastal Carolina University (CCU). The land was given to the school by Anne Tilghman Boyce, daughter of Horace Tilghman Senior, who purchased the land from William Waties. Boyce taught nursing courses at CCU in the mid-1900s, and the area is officially known as the Anne Tilghman Boyce Coastal Reserve (ATBCR).

So, if there are no roads leading to Waties Island, how can you explore it? Well, there are two main options. First, you can take a kayak tour to the island with Great Escapes Kayak Expeditions. Because motorboats and engines are prohibited on the island, the trek is calm and peaceful as your oars cut through the glass-like water. The other option is to take a horseback ride along the beach, courtesy of Inlet Point Plantation. At the time of this writing, kayak tours cost between $55 to $95 per person. Horseback tours cost $150 per person during the peak season from March to October, or $250 for a sunset tour.

Once you're on the island, what is there to do? Well, Waties is one of the only places in the region that is completely undeveloped. So, it's the perfect unspoiled habitat for all kinds of birds and wildlife. In fact, at low tide, you may even spot bottlenose dolphins in the channel, hunting for their next meal. Make sure to bring binoculars to spot birds like osprey, pelicans, ducks, and, if you're lucky, maybe a bald eagle.