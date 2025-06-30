Avoid Myrtle Beach Crowds At This Secret Nearby South Carolina Barrier Island Full Of Fun
One thing the southeastern coastline of the United States is known for is its barrier islands. From Georgia's little-known Cumberland Island with endless trails and pristine beaches to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, these barrier islands offer a unique vacation experience. But, the problem with most of them, especially in South Carolina, is that they're all developed and popular with locals and tourists — that is, almost all of them. Waties Island, also spelled Waites Island, near the South Carolina and North Carolina border, is an exception to the rule, making it a premium destination for those who love unspoiled nature and outdoor fun.
Part of what makes Waties Island such a great escape is that it's close to so many cool cities in the area, meaning you can do a lot more on your vacation than just sit and watch the waves. The island is practically next door to the world's most famous seafood town of Calabash, and it's just up the road from Myrtle Beach. So, if you're looking for a scenic getaway that offers all the natural splendor of a private beach while being close to world-class attractions and restaurants, Waties Island should be at the top of your travel list.
About Waties Island, South Carolina
If you look at Waties Island on the map, you'll notice it conspicuously lacks any roads or infrastructure. This is by design, as the island is a nature preserve owned and maintained by Coastal Carolina University (CCU). The land was given to the school by Anne Tilghman Boyce, daughter of Horace Tilghman Senior, who purchased the land from William Waties. Boyce taught nursing courses at CCU in the mid-1900s, and the area is officially known as the Anne Tilghman Boyce Coastal Reserve (ATBCR).
So, if there are no roads leading to Waties Island, how can you explore it? Well, there are two main options. First, you can take a kayak tour to the island with Great Escapes Kayak Expeditions. Because motorboats and engines are prohibited on the island, the trek is calm and peaceful as your oars cut through the glass-like water. The other option is to take a horseback ride along the beach, courtesy of Inlet Point Plantation. At the time of this writing, kayak tours cost between $55 to $95 per person. Horseback tours cost $150 per person during the peak season from March to October, or $250 for a sunset tour.
Once you're on the island, what is there to do? Well, Waties is one of the only places in the region that is completely undeveloped. So, it's the perfect unspoiled habitat for all kinds of birds and wildlife. In fact, at low tide, you may even spot bottlenose dolphins in the channel, hunting for their next meal. Make sure to bring binoculars to spot birds like osprey, pelicans, ducks, and, if you're lucky, maybe a bald eagle.
Planning a secret island getaway to Waties Island
If you want to experience the uncrowded beaches and unique natural scenery of Waties Island, the best way to reach it is to fly into Myrtle Beach and drive about an hour north. As we mentioned, the only way to get on the island is to take a guided tour, so make sure to plan your route accordingly. You can stay overnight in nearby Cherry Grove Beach in South Carolina or Sunset Beach in North Carolina.
Alternatively, you can incorporate Waties Island into an epic coastal road trip. For example, you can take this Southeast road trip from Georgia to the Carolinas that boasts coastal breezes and culinary delights. Or, you can just head from Myrtle Beach to the Outer Banks, stopping at as many beaches as you can along the way.
Exploring an untouched island can work up quite an appetite, and the region has some of the best seafood restaurants around. If you want to dine while watching the waves, check out Snooky's Oceanfront Restaurant. Alternatively, you can overlook the Intracoastal Waterway at places like Seabrisa's Waterfront or Crab Catchers.