Just Outside Of Newark Is New Jersey's Park Paradise Town Blending Outdoor Riverfront Charm With Cute Shops

Newark is known for its big-city thrills — food, entertainment, arts and culture — but just 20 minutes away is Cranford, a small town of about 24,000 people with plenty of parks, the Rahway River, cute shops, and more. It's no wonder it's often rated among the top places to live and raise a family in New Jersey. Getting there is easy. If you're driving, it's right off the Garden State Parkway. It's also just 10 miles from Newark Penn Station and 7 miles from both Amtrak at Metro Park and Newark's Liberty International Airport.

Like West Field, New Jersey, Cranford is a Union County city known for its green spaces. A top spot for fun in Cranford is Nomahegan Park, with paths for walking, hiking, biking, a fitness trail, playgrounds, soccer and softball fields, fishing, and areas for picnicking. But Cranford is not only about the outdoors. There are restaurants and cool shops around town like Rogue Comics & Collectibles, with T-shirts, comic books, statues, collectible cards, and other treasures. Or visit the Amber Feather for vintage and gently used clothing and accessories.