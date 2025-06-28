Just Outside Of Newark Is New Jersey's Park Paradise Town Blending Outdoor Riverfront Charm With Cute Shops
Newark is known for its big-city thrills — food, entertainment, arts and culture — but just 20 minutes away is Cranford, a small town of about 24,000 people with plenty of parks, the Rahway River, cute shops, and more. It's no wonder it's often rated among the top places to live and raise a family in New Jersey. Getting there is easy. If you're driving, it's right off the Garden State Parkway. It's also just 10 miles from Newark Penn Station and 7 miles from both Amtrak at Metro Park and Newark's Liberty International Airport.
Like West Field, New Jersey, Cranford is a Union County city known for its green spaces. A top spot for fun in Cranford is Nomahegan Park, with paths for walking, hiking, biking, a fitness trail, playgrounds, soccer and softball fields, fishing, and areas for picnicking. But Cranford is not only about the outdoors. There are restaurants and cool shops around town like Rogue Comics & Collectibles, with T-shirts, comic books, statues, collectible cards, and other treasures. Or visit the Amber Feather for vintage and gently used clothing and accessories.
What to do and see in Cranford
No doubt you'll want to experience the Rahway River when in Cranford. You can rent kayaks and canoes from the Cranford Canoe Club. If you prefer to stay on land, take in scenic river views along the paved trail in Sperry Park, ideal for a leisurely stroll, running, or biking; you'll also find a monument there dedicated to those who lost their lives on 9/11. Another pick for riverfront fun is the Cranford Heritage Riverwalk, a paved path along the Rahway River. You'll find the last of the millhouses that once dotted the landscape along the river. In addition, there's a waterfall, great for those IG pics.
Maybe you prefer shopping over hitting the trails. Cranford has cute shops, much like Montclair, another scenic New Jersey neighborhood near Newark. You won't find a lot of big box stores in Cranford. Instead, discover the unexpected in The Jumble Store, a nonprofit thrift shop where proceeds help fund the programs of the Elizabeth-Plainfield Junior League. The treasures include clothes, shoes, kitchen items, home furnishings, rugs, and who knows what else. The Augusta Mae Boutique is also full of surprises among its candles, jewelry, coasters, and other items. Finally, do your part to support local businesses by shopping in Hickory & Hill General Store, which sells home decor, gifts, accessories, and clothes from small businesses.
Big events, good eats, and where to stay in Cranford
No matter when you time your visit to Cranford, there are likely to be festive happenings like the Halloween parade, the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display in Nomahegan Park, and the Cranford Spring StreetFest. During these events, Cranford comes alive with entertainment, artisans and local businesses showcasing their goods, food trucks, live music, and more.
Bring your appetite. Just like many small towns in New Jersey, in Cranford, you have great options when hunger calls. Dine at Ambeli Greek Taverna and you might think you're in Greece. Family recipes top the menu, like batter-coated, deep-fried calamari; pan-seared jumbo shrimp in a light tomato sauce with melted Greek cheeses; and traditional Greek lemon chicken soup. For even more international fare, head to Café Paris, which features locally sourced ingredients and French favorites like beef bourguignon, quiches, and galettes (buckwheat crepes).
As for where to stay, consider Homewood Suites by Hilton Newark-Cranford. It's accessible, off the Garden State Parkway, and just 10 miles from the airport. Pluses include in-suite kitchens, complimentary breakfast, and Wednesday evening socials. Another option about 10 minutes away in Rahway is the Watt Hotel Rahway, Tapestry Collection by Hilton that boasts a fitness center, live music in the lounge, and a roof terrace to enjoy depending on the season. After your stay in Cranford, extend your New Jersey trip with a visit to this underrated town with an amusement park, antiques, and tasty local food.