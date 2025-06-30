California's City Just Outside San Diego Is Centered Around A Citrus Fruit With Quirky Shops And Artsy Spirit
Just 10 miles east of downtown San Diego, not far from La Mesa, California's "Jewel of the Hills," you'll find a city so welcoming you may not want to leave it. Lemon Grove thrives on the eastern edge of Greater San Diego, claiming in its town slogan to have "the best climate on Earth." Happily situated near the ocean but far enough inland to produce fine crop soil, the mild and sunny atmosphere is often described as Mediterranean. Unsurprisingly, given its name, Lemon Grove was a lemon farming mecca in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
In honor of its agricultural legacy, Lemon Grove is home to the "World's Largest Lemon" — an enormous monument constructed in 1928 and a replica of the city's prettiest lemon, as chosen by the architect. The bright yellow citrus fruit is reflective of the town's sunny disposition. In 1931, Lemon Grove became famous for being the first city in the United States to legally desegregate its school. The city is also full of artistic spirit — the alleyways surrounding the quaint Lemon Grove Avenue sport some of the dreamiest hidden murals anywhere around, part of an ongoing public art project.
Art, history, and more in cheery Lemon Grove
While the incorporated city of Lemon Grove has only been around since 1977, the town has existed far longer than that, and the Lemon Grove Historical Society honors that heritage at the Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum. The historic chapel building is just a short walk down the trolley tracks from the 10-foot lemon statue that marks the center of town. It offers a glimpse into what life was like in Lemon Grove during its heyday, when it served as the primary entry to San Diego for travelers arriving from the eastern desert. The museum sits next to a Tudor Revival home built in 1928 that now serves as the city's cultural center. You can still enjoy the lemons being produced by the town's remaining orchards every Thursday at the farmers' market held in the park outside of these heritage buildings.
Just down the road, you'll find a series of murals decorating the storefronts and alleyways of Lemon Grove, several of which illustrate the city's history and characteristic lemon-centric culture. The Lemon Grove Library is home to an expansive piece showcasing the town's diversity and celebrated citrus fruit. Another local mural depicts Lemon Grove's history of segregated schools and the residents that fought back. There are so many hidden murals to discover on Lemon Grove's streets, including the Lemon Grove History Mural, a stunning piece illustrating the city's storied past.
Citrus-themed fun and nearby attractions around Lemon Grove
Lemon Grove isn't the only city in California famous for its citrus history. Even though San Diego was once considered an orange-growing empire for its ideal farming conditions, Santa Paula is the "citrus capital of the world," and it's southern California's best-kept secret. Just 11 miles from Lemon Grove is Chula Vista, a city located on the waterfront and also once considered the "Lemon Capital of the World," full of zesty orchards down by the Pacific Ocean. Every August, it pays tribute to that history with its Annual Lemon Festival, full of live music, lemon-centric cook-offs, and market stalls by local arts and crafts vendors. Around 90 miles from Lemon Grove is the California Citrus State Historic Park, a 250-acre property full of historic exhibits and citrus groves.
Lemon Grove is a short jaunt from San Diego, making it the perfect spot for a day trip on your SoCal getaway. The Lemon Grove Depot is a 30-minute ride from downtown San Diego on the Orange Trolley Line, making it easy to get around. When booking your stay, be sure to check out the best hotels in San Diego for every budget, according to travelers.