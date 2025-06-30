California's City Just Outside San Diego Is Centered Around A Citrus Fruit With Quirky Shops And Artsy Spirit

Just 10 miles east of downtown San Diego, not far from La Mesa, California's "Jewel of the Hills," you'll find a city so welcoming you may not want to leave it. Lemon Grove thrives on the eastern edge of Greater San Diego, claiming in its town slogan to have "the best climate on Earth." Happily situated near the ocean but far enough inland to produce fine crop soil, the mild and sunny atmosphere is often described as Mediterranean. Unsurprisingly, given its name, Lemon Grove was a lemon farming mecca in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

In honor of its agricultural legacy, Lemon Grove is home to the "World's Largest Lemon" — an enormous monument constructed in 1928 and a replica of the city's prettiest lemon, as chosen by the architect. The bright yellow citrus fruit is reflective of the town's sunny disposition. In 1931, Lemon Grove became famous for being the first city in the United States to legally desegregate its school. The city is also full of artistic spirit — the alleyways surrounding the quaint Lemon Grove Avenue sport some of the dreamiest hidden murals anywhere around, part of an ongoing public art project.