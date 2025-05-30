California's 'Jewel Of The Hills' Is A Dreamy, Walkable City With Perfect Weather Just Outside San Diego

Southern California's nearly perfect year-round weather attracts visitors worldwide to explore its picturesque destinations. In particular, the San Diego region is a bucket list city for many as home to one of the best Little Italys in America and historical sites such as Old Town, a history lover's paradise and California's oldest city. Not far outside America's Finest City limits, lies the dreamy, walkable city of La Mesa, known as "The Jewel of the Hills," and a worthy travel stop for those venturing into the region.

La Mesa, with a population of approximately 60,000, adopted its nickname because of its location in the heart of the rolling hills outside of San Diego, while taking its actual name, which translates to "the plateau," from its surrounding geography. There are several mountains in the area, including the 1,593-foot Cowles Mountain, the tallest point in San Diego; the North and South Fortuna Mountains; and 1,300-foot Mount Helix. Known originally as La Mesa Springs, it became a railroad stop for the San Diego and Cuyamaca Eastern Railway with the building of the historic La Mesa Depot in 1894. The name was eventually abbreviated, and the city was officially founded in 1912. It also includes a role in movie history, as a studio filmed approximately 150 silent movies there in the early 1900s before moving operations to Santa Barbara.

Across La Mesa's 9 square miles, you'll find history, art, local shops, and dining options, away from the busy tourist attractions most flock to in San Diego. Many are drawn to its cute downtown area on La Mesa Blvd., which is known as "The Village." The Village hosts the largest Oktoberfest in the San Diego metropolitan area, drawing 100,000 visitors annually, along with other community events.