Pennsylvania's Underrated Mountain Town Boasts Some Of The Best Waterfall Walks And Natural Beauty
On the banks of the Delaware River, between the Pennsylvania and New Jersey border, lies an underrated mountain town brimming with picturesque surroundings. Aside from its captivating beauty, comprising mountain backdrops and majestic waterfalls, Dingmans Ferry is the epitome of a hiker's paradise. Given that this quaint town is an integral part of the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area, visitors won't have to venture far to experience sensational nature trails. Interestingly, Dingmans Ferry was named after Dutchman Andrew Dingman, who came up with the idea to establish a ferry along the Delaware River to bring economic growth to the area.
Pennsylvania is well known for its jaw-dropping natural attractions, which include the state's tallest waterfall, nestled in the Pocono Mountains just 6 miles from Dingmans Ferry. While you never have to journey too far to find places to connect with nature in Pennsylvania, the underrated town of Dingmans Ferry proves to be a great starting point for exploring some marvelous local gems.
This picturesque mountain town is the perfect destination for nature lovers, yet it is conveniently located just 68 miles from vibrant New York City and just 65 miles from Newark International Airport (EWR). Considering the variety of hiking opportunities in the area, it is a good idea to rent a car and take advantage of the freedom to seek out the region's best-kept secrets and stunning nearby mountain towns.
Pack your hiking shoes when visiting beautiful Dingmans Ferry
Hiking is one of the major reasons that visitors are drawn to Dingmans Ferry. To experience fewer crowds and more tranquility, park rangers for Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area suggest that Tuesday through Thursday are ideal times to visit, and the earlier the better. Dingmans Ferry is the gateway to the majestic Poconos, and fall is one of the best times to visit this Pennsylvania mountain range, as well as the captivating natural attractions on this quaint town's doorstep.
Dingmans Ferry and the Pocono Mountains region, in general, are certainly not places to forget your trail shoes, especially given the number of incredible nature trails in the area. One of the most popular is Dingmans Falls, which is regarded as the ideal place to begin your Northeastern Pennsylvania waterfall adventures. Tripadvisor reviewers have highly praised this stunning hike for its accessibility and "fairy-like atmosphere." This short and easy hike features an informative visitors center, ample parking, and access to two falls: Silver Thread Falls and Dingmans Falls, both of which are incredibly beautiful to witness. Sadly, access to Dingmans Falls is closed during the summer of 2025 for bridge repairs.
Other notable waterfall hikes near Dingmans Ferry include Hornbecks Creek, which is a moderately challenging trail featuring scenic bridges, forests, and a "ladder" of waterfalls, as well as the more challenging Mount Tammany Loop Trail. Additionally, the moderately difficult Tumbling Waters Trail and the easier George W. Childs Recreational Site Trail are well worth discovering if time allows.
How to make the most of your trip to Dingmans Ferry
Apart from the many enchanting waterfall trails in the area, Delaware State Forest is also just a stone's throw from Dingmans Ferry and comprises glorious glacial lakes and bogs, which can be accessed via endless scenic trails to suit all levels. Apart from being a mecca for hikers, Dingmans Ferry is a well-regarded spot for embarking on other adventures like kayaking, rafting, river tubing, and fishing, so adding a few extra days to experience more adventures is always a good idea. It is also just 15 minutes from Milford, one of the Pocono Mountains' most charming resort towns.
Dingmans Ferry certainly makes for a great base to explore the surreal surrounding areas, but you should make time to experience this small, welcoming community too. What sets Dingmans Ferry apart is its rich historical significance, which can be experienced at landmarks like the Dingmans Ferry Bridge, dating back to the mid-18th century, and the Dingmans Ferry History Museum. Visitors can enjoy beers and bites at the charming local Irish pub Failte, and the Pickerel Inn Deli is a fantastic spot to grab delicious sandwiches to take hiking.
To learn more about the local environment, the Pocono Environment Education Centre is a noteworthy place for guided nature walks and overnight cabin getaways. Alternatively, there are many other campsites nearby, including the stunning riverside Dingmans Campground, but if you want something special, the beautiful Babbling Brook Cottages are perfect.