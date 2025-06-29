Pennsylvania's Underrated Mountain Town Boasts Some Of The Best Waterfall Walks And Natural Beauty

On the banks of the Delaware River, between the Pennsylvania and New Jersey border, lies an underrated mountain town brimming with picturesque surroundings. Aside from its captivating beauty, comprising mountain backdrops and majestic waterfalls, Dingmans Ferry is the epitome of a hiker's paradise. Given that this quaint town is an integral part of the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area, visitors won't have to venture far to experience sensational nature trails. Interestingly, Dingmans Ferry was named after Dutchman Andrew Dingman, who came up with the idea to establish a ferry along the Delaware River to bring economic growth to the area.

Pennsylvania is well known for its jaw-dropping natural attractions, which include the state's tallest waterfall, nestled in the Pocono Mountains just 6 miles from Dingmans Ferry. While you never have to journey too far to find places to connect with nature in Pennsylvania, the underrated town of Dingmans Ferry proves to be a great starting point for exploring some marvelous local gems.

This picturesque mountain town is the perfect destination for nature lovers, yet it is conveniently located just 68 miles from vibrant New York City and just 65 miles from Newark International Airport (EWR). Considering the variety of hiking opportunities in the area, it is a good idea to rent a car and take advantage of the freedom to seek out the region's best-kept secrets and stunning nearby mountain towns.