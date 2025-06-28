Rick Steves Says This Popular Souvenir Is Worth Buying In Barcelona (Despite Being A Tourist Trap)
If there is one thing Europeans can all agree on, it's their deep-rooted love of soccer. In Spain, fútbol isn't just a pastime, it's a lifestyle. Think of it like coffee in Italy: order wrong, and you risk offending the culture — that's just a plain ol' rookie mistake. According to Travel Writer Rick Steves, the same rings true for the sport. This passion is especially intense in Barcelona, where FC Barcelona isn't just a team, it's a symbol of pride, politics, and community. In 2025, Barça secured the La Liga championship in a heated match against long-time rivals Real Madrid, making the city's connection to the club feel even stronger.
Steves says one of the tourist activities "must-dos" is visiting Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, the legendary field that's undergoing a massive renovation. On his website, he notes to visit the on-site Barça Megastore: "Sports fans love jerseys, scarves, and other gear associated with the wildly popular FC Barcelona." While you can get "knock-off" gear at different souvenir shops, with a team of this caliber, it's worth getting the real thing. A legit jersey or scarf isn't just a keepsake; it's a show of respect. And, in a time when overtourism has locals on edge, this is a sure-fire way to gain positive recognition from them.
About Spotify Camp Nou and what you can get at the store
As the city continues to gain popularity, it's kind of hard to escape the crowds in Barcelona, even if you follow locals' advice. While Spotify Camp Nou might be one of those places that are filled with tourists, it's almost like a rite of passage in the city. According to the team's website, the stadium is under construction and is projected to be open for the 2025-2026 season; however, you can still tour the site and see the construction viewpoint to track the progress. The renovated stadium's capacity will be around 99,000 fans, making it one of the largest stadiums in Europe.
Steves notes that at the end of the museum tour is where you'll find the Megastore. At this store, you can find jerseys, scarves, soccer balls, and much more. For many, this authentic connection makes the visit truly unforgettable. And if you're looking for a more local dining experience afterward, skip the tourist-packed spots along La Rambla, the beautiful but bustling street in Barcelona that many travelers are advised to avoid when it comes to eating out. It's best to find an adorable hole-in-the-wall spot instead!