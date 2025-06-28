Rick Steves Says This Popular Souvenir Is Worth Buying In Barcelona (Despite Being A Tourist Trap)

If there is one thing Europeans can all agree on, it's their deep-rooted love of soccer. In Spain, fútbol isn't just a pastime, it's a lifestyle. Think of it like coffee in Italy: order wrong, and you risk offending the culture — that's just a plain ol' rookie mistake. According to Travel Writer Rick Steves, the same rings true for the sport. This passion is especially intense in Barcelona, where FC Barcelona isn't just a team, it's a symbol of pride, politics, and community. In 2025, Barça secured the La Liga championship in a heated match against long-time rivals Real Madrid, making the city's connection to the club feel even stronger.

Steves says one of the tourist activities "must-dos" is visiting Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, the legendary field that's undergoing a massive renovation. On his website, he notes to visit the on-site Barça Megastore: "Sports fans love jerseys, scarves, and other gear associated with the wildly popular FC Barcelona." While you can get "knock-off" gear at different souvenir shops, with a team of this caliber, it's worth getting the real thing. A legit jersey or scarf isn't just a keepsake; it's a show of respect. And, in a time when overtourism has locals on edge, this is a sure-fire way to gain positive recognition from them.