The Top US Beach For 2025 Has Miles Of White Quartz Sand (And It Isn't In California, Hawaii, Or Florida)

Every year, the coastal scientist and Florida International University professor Dr. Stephen Leatherman, known as Dr. Beach, studies the best beaches in the United States and ranks them based on 50 factors. While you might expect the list to be topped by a Hawaiian surf spot or somewhere on Florida's Paradise Coast, like the pristine Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, 2025's winner lands in Long Island, New York. In the Hamptons, villages like Sag Harbor offer New York's best stretches of sand, but the number one pick this year goes to Coopers Beach in Southampton.

Among Dr. Beach's 50 criteria for evaluating beaches are things like the sand softness, weather, and views and vistas. Dr. Beach particularly praised Coopers Beach for its white quartz sand, mellow climate, and view of "large sand dunes covered by American beach grass interspersed with extravagant mansions." Coopers Beach beat out Hawaii's Wailea Beach and Poipu Beach, which earned second and third place, respectively. Coopers is stocked with concessions, umbrella rentals, and other amenities, plus you're just a few minutes by car from downtown Southampton, where there's no shortage of high-end shopping and dining.