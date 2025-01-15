The Cheapest Destinations For A Beach Vacation In America

If you're dreaming about sun, sand, and surf, you definitely aren't alone. Beach vacations have long been a staple of American travel — and for good reason. The coastline literally offers something for everyone. While beach-going families can enjoy making sand castles and jumping in the waves, partiers can blast music and sip cocktails. Adventurous travelers might try their hand at paragliding or kayaking, and avid readers can curl up on a lounge chair with a paperback. In some ways, it might seem that no holiday is a bigger crowd-pleaser than one spent at the beach.

The only problem with spending a week at the beach? Everyone else might have the same idea. Loads of people flock to the shoreline every year. And, where travelers go, prices soar. This means that many Americans have no hope of arranging the sunny trip of their dreams.

Although planning a budget-friendly beach vacation can seem like a tall order, there are plenty of great places to go this season. As travel writers and avid beachgoers ourselves, we dedicated hours to scouring the Internet for the best deals. After doing a deep dive into sources like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google Maps, we came up with a list of incredible beach destinations that won't break the bank. You might even find that your spring break and summer plans are cheaper than ever.