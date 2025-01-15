The Cheapest Destinations For A Beach Vacation In America
If you're dreaming about sun, sand, and surf, you definitely aren't alone. Beach vacations have long been a staple of American travel — and for good reason. The coastline literally offers something for everyone. While beach-going families can enjoy making sand castles and jumping in the waves, partiers can blast music and sip cocktails. Adventurous travelers might try their hand at paragliding or kayaking, and avid readers can curl up on a lounge chair with a paperback. In some ways, it might seem that no holiday is a bigger crowd-pleaser than one spent at the beach.
The only problem with spending a week at the beach? Everyone else might have the same idea. Loads of people flock to the shoreline every year. And, where travelers go, prices soar. This means that many Americans have no hope of arranging the sunny trip of their dreams.
Although planning a budget-friendly beach vacation can seem like a tall order, there are plenty of great places to go this season. As travel writers and avid beachgoers ourselves, we dedicated hours to scouring the Internet for the best deals. After doing a deep dive into sources like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google Maps, we came up with a list of incredible beach destinations that won't break the bank. You might even find that your spring break and summer plans are cheaper than ever.
Lover's Key State Park — Fort Myers Beach, FL
Florida beach vacations are a blast all year round. Thanks to the Sunshine State's famously good weather, visitors can kite surf in February, kayak in November, or even spend January on a top-rated island. While this might all sound like a dream come true, there is one problem. Vacations to Florida are so popular that they attract hordes of tourists from all across the United States. And, with so many Americans from Oregon to Massachusetts flooding the region, demand for good quality lodging skyrockets — and hotel prices become astronomically high.
Luckily, there is one part of Florida that remains reasonably priced — especially for anyone willing to make a reservation in advance. Lover's Key State Park in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida boasts stunning white sands and clear blue waves. It's the perfect place to soak up the sun, read a book, or even wander along one of the park's gorgeous nature trails. Keep your eyes peeled for local wildlife — visitors have been also known to spot tortoises and dolphins on the premises.
The best part is that a trip to Lover's Key State Park doesn't have to break the bank. A beachside day pass for a car full of people costs only $8. Plus, there is affordable lodging nearby. During the month of April (or, as we like to call it, "peak spring break season"), the nearby Timberline Glamping rents family-sized tents for just $175 per night.
Sunset Beach — Coos Bay, Oregon
It's no secret that Oregon offers some of the most gorgeous scenery in all of the United States. With its lush green forests, snowy ski hills, and underrated hot spring tubs, the Beaver State is the perfect place for a nature-infused getaway. During the summer months, it's one of the best places to enjoy a beachside getaway. And, whereas many Southern states overflow with tourists, Oregon tends to be a little bit more low-key — a reality that is reflected in the local prices.
To take full advantage of the Oregon beach scene, head to the town of Coos Bay. There, you'll find the picturesque Sunset Beach. Nestled into a cove on the Pacific Coast, Sunset Beach is relatively well-protected from the largest of waves. Swimmers can take a dip without worrying about surfers, and waders can admire the tide pools without getting knocked over by a surprise surge. As implied by its name, the beach is also a fantastic place to watch the sun sink beneath the waves.
Nearby lodging is reasonably priced. Yurts at Sunset Bay State Park sleep up to five people and cost no more than $100 per night. Camping fees are even cheaper, at just $38 per night. It's important to note, however, that park lodging book out about six months in advance. If you don't get a chance to reserve your spot, fear not. A summertime room for four at the local Best Western costs just shy of $300 per night.
South End Beach — Rockland, Maine
The Northeast is home to some of the most expensive beach towns in the country. After all, Martha's Vineyard, the Hamptons, and Cape Cod are all famous for their high prices and celebrity clientele. Although these destinations make it easy to assume that there aren't a lot of budget-friendly beaches in New England, there are surprisingly a bunch of cheap beach towns to visit. Rockland, Maine is a historic destination that has attracted summer visitors since the late 1800s. Thanks to its pristine shoreline and charming small-town feel, Rockland is the ideal place to go for a relaxing vacation on the coast.
Most of the activities in the area are both low-key and inexpensive. Beach lovers will be thrilled to lounge at the town's sandy South End Beach, while walkers will enjoy strolling near the picturesque marinas. History buffs might find themselves totally drawn into the iconic Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse — a destination they can visit for free.
Lodging in the area is also relatively affordable. The Rockland Harbor Hotel — which offers stunning ocean views from its rooms — charges just $179 per night in June 2025. Guests can jump out of bed and head straight to the beach. Alternatively, they can sleep just outside of town at the top-rated Claddagh Motel & Suites similarly charges $132 per night. While the latter hotel is a bit tired, its former guests gush over its fantastic breakfasts and family-friendly swimming pool.
Wilderness State Park — Carp Lake, Michigan
Michigan's most underrated beach towns are a great place to visit. With Lake Huron to the East and Lake Michigan to the West, Michigan is nestled between two of the largest bodies of water in the United States. This unique geographic situation means that the Mitten State offers miles of uninterrupted shoreline. To enjoy this to the fullest, head to Wilderness State Park in the town of Carp Lake. There, visitors will find 26 miles of preserved beaches nestled along the edge of Lake Michigan.
In terms of activities, Wilderness State Park provides entertainment in spades. While many visitors content themselves by reading a book in the sand, others enjoy walking, fishing, or biking along one of the area's many paths. Avid walkers will also find that Wilderness State Park offers trails galore. Beyond simply strolling along the lakeshore, travelers can tackle one of the park's wooded trails. The price for all this is extremely reasonable. By purchasing a $40 passport for their car, a family can gain unlimited year-long access to all Michigan state parks.
Lodging, while similarly inexpensive, must be booked in advance. To rent a rustic cabin on the state park's premises, families pay between $78 and $100 per night. Old-school campers who would prefer to sleep in tents pay just $25 for their spots. These accommodations, while basic, are within walking distance from the beach. Plus, they're guaranteed to bring you closer to nature.
Biloxi Beach — Biloxi, Mississippi
If you're looking to enjoy a traditional Southern beach vacation, head on down to Biloxi, Mississippi. There you'll find fried calamari, frozen cocktails, and hot weather — or as we like to call it, "the beachside trifecta." In addition to shoreside lounging, Biloxi offers plenty of fascinating cultural activities. History buffs will be thrilled to check out the Biloxi Lighthouse, where tours cost just $5. Folks with a passion for the arts, meanwhile, will adore a trip to the free exhibits at the Biloxi Visitors' Center across the street.
The best part is that the prices for lodging are great. Located right on the beach, the top-rated Quality Inn boasts a whimsical outdoor pool and a stellar breakfast section. Guests can reserve a room there this summer for just $168 per night. The historic White House Hotel, on the other hand, offers guests imposing white pillars and a pool that looks out over the Gulf of Mexico. To book a room at this stunning resort, you'll need to pay an average of $215 per night. Although certain beach resorts in the U.S. are extremely pricey. Biloxi Beach provides the perfect combo of inexpensive costs and oceanside fun.
Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park — High Springs, Florida
Florida may be best known for its traditional beaches, but there's more to the Sunshine State than its oceanic shores. Florida's northernmost region is home to under-the-radar crystal clear springs — many of which are extremely inexpensive for visitors. Located in High Springs, Florida, Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park boasts some of the most stunning riverside beaches. With its shallow turquoise waters and grassy shores, this beach is the perfect place to snorkel, swim, or soak up the sun. Families who'd like to try their hand at canoeing can rent a multi-seater for $40. Nature lovers can hit a short hiking trail that leads to a 350-year-old cypress tree.
As a beloved nature preserve, Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park does its best to offer low prices. A vehicle day pass for the park costs just $6 — meaning that a family of up to eight people can enjoy a day at the beach for as little as 75 cents apiece. Camping onsite is only $18 per evening, providing especially inexpensive access to the springs. Folks who aren't keen on sleeping in the great outdoors can still find reasonably priced lodging. A family of four can stay at the highly Instagrammable Postcard Cabins Gilchrist for less than $100 per night for stretches of March and April. This makes the Postcard Cabins one of the best deals for spring break 2025.
Isla Blanca Beach — South Padre Island, Texas
When it comes to choosing a place to spend your summer vacation, Mexico may seem like the best option. Thanks to its fantastic food and balmy weather, Mexico attracts American beachgoers in droves. What not everybody knows, however, is that you don't need to cross the border to enjoy a nice beach vacation in a top foodie destination. Situated just miles away from Mexican territory, South Padre Island, Texas' Isla Blanca Beach offers sandy shores with mild waves. An added bonus is that the region provides some of the best Tex-Mex in the United States — allowing you to spend your vacation eating nachos and fajitas to your heart's content.
Although South Padre Island is famous for its beachside fun, it is not particularly pricey. The local Holiday Inn Resort is a modern hotel located right on the beach — and June prices average around $250 per night. Previous guests appreciated the locale's gorgeous ocean views as well as its Sunday brunch deals. That being said, anyone looking for the best deals should consider booking a stay at the Padre South Hotel. While a little outdated, this hotel is super well-equipped. Its kitchenettes and continental breakfasts allow guests to eat on-site and save money on meals. Nightly rates for summer 2025 are quite accessible, starting at $196 per night.
Ocean City Beach — Swan Point, Maryland
For a classic week of beachside fun, pack your bags and head off to Ocean City Beach, Maryland. Located on the stunning shores of Fenwick Island, Ocean Beach provides well-groomed sands and cool Atlantic waves in a carnivalesque environment. During the summer months, you can expect to see crowds of people soaking up the sunshine. Activities include banana boat rides for $35 and whale-watching cruises for $45. The Jolly Rodger Amusement Park offers a massive Ferris Wheel and tons of rides for $35 per head — just a fraction of the price for a day at Disney World in Florida.
Hotels near Ocean City Beach are great. In late June, the Best Western Plus Ocean City offers rooms for around $200 per night. Considering that this hotel offers a pool and gym in addition to several tennis courts, this price is practically a steal. That being said, if you prefer to stay somewhere a little more local, the Shangri-La Motel is a small mom-and-pop locale with really great prices. This establishment has earned top reviews on Google, with a 4.7 rating from almost 200 former guests.
Pebble Beach — Crescent City, California
Southern California has long been famous for its surf and sand, but that doesn't mean that the northernmost part of the Golden State isn't worth a trip. With deep blue Pacific waters and scenic shores, NorCal is home to some pretty gorgeous beaches. Top among them is Pebble Beach — which offers dramatic views of nearby cliffs and isles. Whether you enjoy hiking along the ocean, splashing in the waves, or photographing sea lions, this is a fantastic place to spend your vacation.
Even if you do need a break from the beach, there are plenty of other activities in the area. The iconic Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is just a 10-minute drive away, and the Redwood National Parks are just a stone's throw away. Families looking for a fun walk closer to the center of town will also enjoy trekking out the historic Battery Park Lighthouse during low tide. Children will also be thrilled to run around the local parks and playgrounds galore.
Finding a hotel in the area is not too pricey, especially by California standards. During the summertime, the top-rated Lighthouse Inn offers family-sized rooms for just $179 per night. Visitors who come in the off-season benefit from even better deals, paying only $129 for the same type of accommodation. Although the hotel is labeled "2 stars" by Google, past guests applaud the locale for its thorough cleanliness, notable shower pressure, and complimentary breakfasts.
The Chain of Lakes -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota is nicknamed the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," but it could just as easily be called the "Land of 10,000 Beaches." Thanks to its famously vast waterways, Minnesota hosts some of the prettiest natural shorelines in the United States. Just the city of Minneapolis alone offers fantastic lakes with designated swimming areas. Its iconic Chain of Lakes — which links five different lakes via a series of pedestrian paths — easily provides beachgoers with enough variety to fill a weeklong vacation.
Travelers may consider starting their trips at Lake Bde Maka Ska, where they can lounge at one of three different sandy beaches. If they want to indulge in a bit of boating, family-sized peddle boats are available to rent for $38 per hour. This means that a family of four can enjoy time on the water for less than $10 per head. Folks who prefer free entertainment will be pleased to know that they can head to Lake Harriet in the evenings for a number of concerts and movies. In the past, the Lake Harriet Bandshell has hosted everything from orchestra nights to "Star Wars" screenings to kids' activities.
Hotels near the Chain of Lakes are reasonably priced — even in the summertime. The Moxy Minneapolis Uptown is a modern hotel with spacious bathrooms and a great gym. Other amenities include complimentary board games in the lobby. In late June, you can reserve a room there for just around $170 per night.
Methodology
It was not easy to create this list of inexpensive beach getaways in the United States. Although most of the country's best beaches are free to access, nearby lodging can be pricey — especially during peak seasons. To choose the best destinations possible, we examined hotel prices in dozens of different cities across the lower 48. Knowing that most people like to go to the beach during spring break or summertime, we exclusively focused our search on prices for these dates. The above list, therefore, reflects some of the best deals available during a particularly busy travel time.
We also wanted to keep in mind that airfare is extremely expensive. Because of this, we chose destinations that would be accessible to people who live all across the United States. Whereas Biloxi Beach and South Padre Island are great destinations for folks living in the South, Rockland Beach and Ocean City Beach are better for folks in the Northeast. Sunset Beach and Pebble Beach, meanwhile, are ideal for residents of the Pacific Northwest. And, the Florida beaches are fantastic for residents of the Southeast. Regardless of where someone is based, there are plenty of options for a relaxing waterside getaway.