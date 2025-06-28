Utah's First Hyperreality Experience Is A Safe But Thrilling Multi-Sensory Flight Simulation

Many adrenaline seekers have seen the first-person videos of wingsuited BASE jumpers leaping off cliffs and flying like birds over mountains and treetops. Unfortunately, wingsuit BASE jumping is one of the most dangerous sports you can try, which keeps most people from ever trying it. For folks who want to know what wingsuit flying is like without the risk, JUMP in Bluffdale, Utah, is the nation's first hyperreality wingsuit flight simulator, going way beyond video game virtual reality.

Located 21 miles south of Salt Lake City, the facility combines virtual reality headsets with real wingsuits and a wind tunnel for an immersive, perfectly safe wingsuit flight experience. Utah's mountains and canyons are already a popular destination for BASE jumpers, hang gliders, paragliders, and other extreme athletes. JUMP is also strategically located just 10 minutes away from Flight Park State Park at Point of the Mountain, a popular hang gliding and paragliding launch area.

Bluffdale is a southern suburb of Salt Lake City in the I-15 corridor between the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountain ranges, so a visit to JUMP can easily be combined with other outdoor mountain adventures or time spent in nearby Salt Lake City. Getting there is easy, since Salt Lake City International Airport is rated one of America's easiest airports to navigate, and there are plenty of places to stay around Bluffdale and in the greater Salt Lake City area.