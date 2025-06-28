One Of Tokyo's Most Underrated Neighborhoods Offers A Taste Of European Flair And Stunning Creativity

The constant daily flow of pedestrians at the famous Shibuya Crossing makes the idea of a quiet place in Tokyo seem unlikely. However, Shibuya — Japan's trendiest area full of animal cafés and nightlife adventures — hides a well-kept secret known to only a few. Tomigaya, just a 20-minute walk from Shibuya Station, is a place where your search for chinmoku (silence) and nodokasa (peacefulness) ends.

Tomigaya is one of Tokyo's small, underrated neighborhoods with a population of fewer than 10,000 residents. What makes this neighborhood stand out from the crowd is its mix of European-style coffee shops, carefully curated boutique stores, and lack of neon lights. Tomigaya gained popularity during the 20th century when emerging artists were in need of affordable rent. Fast forward to today and abandoned buildings have turned into art galleries, studios, and coffee houses — making it the creative and cultural district it is nowadays. With that in mind, both locals and tourists can escape to this quiet area and stroll through one of Japan's finest green spaces, Yoyogi Park.

Tokyo is easily accessible by air, with two international airports: Narita and Haneda. From either airport, you can take the subway, a bus, or a taxi to reach Shibuya Station, or head directly to Tomigaya.