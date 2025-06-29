One Of The World's Most Friendly Places Is A Sri Lankan Sanctuary Packed With Heritage And Hospitality

With a population of just 1,000 locals, the small village of Sigiriya in the epicenter of Sri Lanka's "Cultural Triangle" has been voted as the friendliest place in the world by a huge annual survey conducted by the accommodation platform Booking.com. Their 2025 Traveller Review Awards compiled their findings from 360 million visitor reviews over the past three years, and the Sri Lankan heritage hub Sigiriya came first in the "World's Most Welcoming City" category.

The popular destination is home to the famous Sigiriya Lion Rock, a hilltop stone fortress and one of Sri Lanka's most iconic ancient sites. It's a 118-mile drive from the capital city, Colombo, and its international airport, which takes around four hours. If you're already in the country, Kandy — Sri Lanka's dreamy mountain capital — is an excellent gateway to the central heartland. From Kandy, the drive takes two and a half hours, and local taxis are readily available for the ride.

Sigiriya is best visited during the dry season from December through April, as monsoon rains are likely the rest of the year. But if you don't mind rain showers and humidity, April to September is a less crowded time to visit the ruins of the hilltop citadel. The complex also has an interesting small museum and another rock nearby, Pidurangala, which hikers ascend for views of Lion Rock and the dense surrounding forests.