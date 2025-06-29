One Of The World's Most Friendly Places Is A Sri Lankan Sanctuary Packed With Heritage And Hospitality
With a population of just 1,000 locals, the small village of Sigiriya in the epicenter of Sri Lanka's "Cultural Triangle" has been voted as the friendliest place in the world by a huge annual survey conducted by the accommodation platform Booking.com. Their 2025 Traveller Review Awards compiled their findings from 360 million visitor reviews over the past three years, and the Sri Lankan heritage hub Sigiriya came first in the "World's Most Welcoming City" category.
The popular destination is home to the famous Sigiriya Lion Rock, a hilltop stone fortress and one of Sri Lanka's most iconic ancient sites. It's a 118-mile drive from the capital city, Colombo, and its international airport, which takes around four hours. If you're already in the country, Kandy — Sri Lanka's dreamy mountain capital — is an excellent gateway to the central heartland. From Kandy, the drive takes two and a half hours, and local taxis are readily available for the ride.
Sigiriya is best visited during the dry season from December through April, as monsoon rains are likely the rest of the year. But if you don't mind rain showers and humidity, April to September is a less crowded time to visit the ruins of the hilltop citadel. The complex also has an interesting small museum and another rock nearby, Pidurangala, which hikers ascend for views of Lion Rock and the dense surrounding forests.
Where to stay and eat in Sigiriya
If climbing the 1,200 steps up to the top of the incredible Lion Rock in Sigiriya is top of your bucket list, staying in the little hamlet that surrounds the site could be a good plan for you. The best time of day to stroll past the formerly royal lily ponds and make the climb up through the huge lion's paws to the ruined palace at the top of the rock is 7 a.m., before the heat of the day sets in. So, staying as close to the site as possible will make this early start more palatable. Travelers looking for an upscale stay should book at the boutique property Jetwing Vil Uyana, whose 36 rooms are dotted around rice fields and forest. Or, opt for the tiny super-lux eco-stay with exceptional views of Lion Rock and Pidurangala Rock, Roo Mansala. If your dollars don't extend to this, there are over dozens of cheap guesthouses in the village to choose from. Alternatively, some travelers opt to stay in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka's affordable hilltop town that looks like a tropical British countryside, as it was developed under colonial rule.
Once you've worked up an appetite exploring, there are some great spots to eat in Sigiriya. Appropriately named the Lion's Choice, a stone's throw from the Lion's Rock, this restaurant is a must-visit, as Chef Anushka makes the best chicken kotthu in town. Kenoli Restaurant is loved for its huge (and delicious) portions of Sri Lankan rice and curry — ask for extra rice and ye shall receive! Just alongside Kenoli is Liya Restaurant, a family-run joint known for its generous portions. If you're big on barbecue, head to Sigiriya Wew Thawulla Restaurant, who grill up fresh fish, as well as the usual Sri Lankan fare. Be assured that you'll be extremely well fed if you base yourself in Sigiriya for a few days. But don't forget to explore the other amazing spots in the area!
Other important UNESCO sites to visit from Sigiriya
The best part of staying in Sigiriya for a couple of extra nights is its proximity to two other landmarks that make up the "Cultural Triangle" of Sri Lanka's UNESCO world heritage sites. With the ruins at Polonnaruwa an hour's drive to the east and Rangiri Dambulla Cave Temple a 30-minute drive heading southwest, the well-resourced little town of Sigiriya is ideally placed and has everything you need.
The Ancient City of Polonnaruwa was the second capital of Sri Lanka from 993 and consequently is the site of incredible ruins. The Sacred Quadrangle is home to palaces and temples with colossal Buddha statues; the Lankatilaka temple with the remains of a once 42-foot-tall Buddha; the Rock Monastery (Gal Vihara) with its reclining Buddha cut into the rock face; plus huge stupas and a 12th-century garden-city. Make sure you dress modestly (despite the heat — yes, we know it's hot) and keep your shoulders and knees covered in this sacred city.
To the south, the Dambulla Cave Temple is a jaw-dropping sight to behold: A complex of five cave temples, all of which are laden with the most incredibly preserved colorful mural paintings inside — as well as over 150 Buddha statues of various sizes and statures. It's smaller than Polonnaruwa and Sigiriya, but the vibrant caves will be fixed in your memory for years after your visit. Once you've had your fill of Sri Lankan history and culture, why not head to Tangalle, Sri Lanka's most underrated beach town, to rest your hard-working feet and get some R&R at the end of your trip? You can thank us later.