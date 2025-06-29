A Man-Made Mountain In One Of New York City's Largest Forests Is A Soothing Escape To Fresh Air And Nature

New York City isn't known as a destination where nature lovers flock but rather as an urban explorer's dream, with towering skyscrapers and lively neighborhoods that are artsy foodie paradises. However, coming to the city doesn't mean you won't get any green time. New York City's public parks are expansive: There's over 30,000 acres of land, which makes up 14% of the city, with five million trees. But if you want to ditch the crowds of Central Park and want a bit more of an adventure, look no further than Paulo's Peak.

Paulo's Peak is part of Staten Island's Greenbelt, a 2,800-acre park with plenty of hiking trails. The Greenbelt is the second-largest park in the city and one of the urban area's largest forests. Formerly known as "Moses Mountain," Paulo's Peak is a 200-foot hill that offers an incredible aerial view of Staten Island. The mound was formed in the 1960s, when boulders meant for a new highway construction were moved, but that highway never was built. It was renamed in 2021 after the former Staten Island Borough Parks Commissioner Thomas A. Paulo.

To visit Paulo's Peak, you can access Staten Island easily using public transit. The Staten Island Ferry leaves from Lower Manhattan, and you can see the Statue of Liberty up close. And though you may have to pay a few dollars to take the subway in Manhattan to the ferry stop, the ferry itself is free. It's about a 25-minute ride to Staten Island, and the ferry operates 24 hours a day, running every 30 minutes.