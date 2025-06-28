This Wildly Underrated Slice Of South Korea Is A Gorgeous Vacation Destination Void Of Any Tourist Crowds

South Korea's Seoul is the go-to destination of culture, art, and music for many first-time travelers to the country. But outside the capital, there are more wonders to be discovered. Step away from the bustle of tourist crowds and go off the beaten path in South Korea's southwest region. Traveling to these smaller cities means more laid-back activities, deeper immersion in the local culture, and fewer tourist traps.

So, what's there to do in the southwest? The top spots are centered more on history and local culture of the southern provinces. Areas like the Jeolla-do provinces — North and South Jeolla — along with Gwangju, and even Jeju Island, are front and center on where to go in the south. Some notable destinations include Jeonju Hanok Village and Buddhist temples such as Jeungsimsa Temple in Gwangju. There are also lots of food tours that will satisfy your cravings, whether it's trying a traditional hanjeongsik (full-course Korean meal) or experiencing a tea ceremony.

Fly into Incheon International Airport, the most comfortable airport in the world, and travel about 4 hours via bus from Seoul to Jeonju. Start the journey in Jeonju to explore the Hanok Village or even stay in a traditional hanok home. Then head south to Suncheon and Jirisan National Park for a nature escape, and on to Gwangju for history and culture. If you've got more time, consider adding other destinations like Boseong and Yeosu to your southwestern experience.