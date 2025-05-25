If 'Tip Fatigue' Has You Down, Visit These Countries Where Gratuities Aren't Expected
To paraphrase the great Bard of Avon, "To tip or not to tip, that is the question." Tipping is an ingrained part of American culture, a sweetener expected from your encounters throughout the day, from the person making your morning coffee to hairstylists, taxi drivers, and bar staff. That constant sense of identifying who to tip, when to do so, and how much to give can be exhausting. Such pressure has led to a phenomenon known as "tip fatigue," the draining, relentless practice of tipping in the country going too far. The financial site Bankrate conducted a survey in 2023 and found that 66% of Americans viewed the concept of tipping negatively. Around 30% felt that the tipping culture in the country is really out of control.
Of course, tipping in the U.S. is here to stay, and for many service workers, it is an absolute must (in some states, the minimum wage for tipped workers is less than $4 per hour). While tipping has become part of the fabric of the service industry in the U.S., with diners regularly leaving 20% as a gratuity, it irks some customers who feel handcuffed to leaving that little extra, even if the service has been less than fantastic. However, tipping doesn't have such a grip on the public all over the world. Here are some of the fabulous places where you won't need to tip unless you really want to.
Australia
You can't get much further away from the United States, and the minimum wage for employees in Australia is A$24.10 (about $15.30) as of July 2024. This rate applies in most circumstances, whether the person is working in a grocery store, restaurant, taxi service, or construction site. What that means to you, as a traveler sitting in a cafe in one of Sydney's trendy inner-city neighborhoods, is that the barista who just brewed your coffee is making a decent wage.
As one Reddit user puts it, "Most Australians reject the idea of tipping as a concept — and believe it is up to the employer to pay their employee a liveable wage." So don't worry about fumbling for singles to leave at the bar when you order a drink at a pub or struggle to calculate the tip amount when it's time to settle a bill at a restaurant in Fremantle with a view of the sunset. It isn't expected.
Belgium
According to Rick Steves, Belgium is one of the best places to start your European vacation. In Belgium, travelers can spend time understanding the European Parliament at the Parlamentarium in Brussels, a visitor experience that demystifies the rules and processes that underpin the European Union. In the historic core of Bruges (known as Brugge in Belgium), medieval buildings strewn alongside canals show why the place is a wildly popular UNESCO World Heritage site.
All over the nation, travelers will be able to order "frites" (what Americans know as French fries), crispy, addictive treats that were invented in Belgium. One thing you won't need to fret about throughout your journey around Belgium is tipping. As the website for Study in Belgium states, "In Belgium, the price of your meal or taxi ride includes the service charge. As a result, you do not have to leave a tip." That means more euros for some of the best beer on the planet.
Brazil
Ripio Turismo, a tour operator focusing on trips throughout South America, points out that tipping is not the norm in the continent's biggest country. Even the 10% service charge that is typically tacked on to the end of a bill at a restaurant or place of hospitality is optional. Most people are happy to pay it if they feel the service warranted the extra payment. If not, you have every right to have that segment of the bill removed.
An additional tip on top of this service charge is rare and usually reserved for exceptional circumstances, not your average Tuesday-night-early-dinner-type scenario. In taxis, riders might make life easier for everyone by rounding up the fare to a whole number. That way, nobody has to deal with fiddly coins. There are plenty of reasons to fall in love with Brazil, from a hidden gem island with diverse marine life to amazing Amazon cruises that fit any style, and not having to tip gives travelers a little less to worry about.
China
A global powerhouse in the fields of finance, commerce, culture, and food, China is a fascinating destination. It is home to some truly inspiring sites, like the iconic Great Wall of China, thrumming cities blurring the lines between history and modernity, and vast swathes of scenic beauty. At Jiuzhaigou National Park, the views alternate between dense, deep-green forests and clear lakes with water as still as panes of glass. The bands of colors that stripe the mountains in Zhangye National Geopark almost defy belief. You could spend a lifetime exploring China and still only scratch the surface.
You might visit these wonders independently or as part of a tour with a group leader and perhaps an individual guide and separate driver. The guide will charge a fee for their services, and this is one of the rare instances in China where tipping on top of that has slowly crept into the equation. However, tipping is not at all expected in restaurants, taxis, or bars. That is according to the blog Travel China Cheaper, written by an American who has lived in the country for almost two decades.
Denmark
Traveling overseas with kids can be expensive. Beyond that, it can be exhausting, navigating new places and interacting with people in different languages while finding enough to do to keep young adventurers engaged. There are no such worries in Denmark, a country in Europe known for being kid-friendly, filled with colorful Scandinavian architecture, and home to vibrant green spaces, even in the cities. And thanks to the provision that nobody there expects to be tipped, your money can go further.
According to Visit Copenhagen, the Danish capital's official portal for tourism information, visitors can tip if they really can't bear the thought of not doing so. In such circumstances, travelers at a bar or restaurant should not leave more than 10% of the bill. And if you don't tip, nobody will give it a second thought. Denmark is one of the more expensive countries in Europe for visitors, but at least you don't have to worry about the tip.
Estonia
Is it even accurate to call Estonia underrated these days? Located in Northern Europe, Estonia is a relatively young nation that was formerly governed (read: occupied) by Sweden, Russia, and Germany before finally peeling away from the Soviet Union in 1991. It is a gorgeous country that also happens to be one of Europe's most digitally advanced. Walking around the spectacular Old Town of Tallinn, visitors will find arguably Europe's best marriage of traditional architecture and forward-thinking culture.
Visitors enjoying a cafe in a building that is hundreds of years old will pay for their latte with a chip-enabled credit card, but what they won't find when they tap the card against the screen is an option to add a tip. That tip option — a de facto part of the card payment process in service establishments across the U.S. — doesn't appear. As always, leave a tip if you feel the need, but it isn't expected.
Finland
Just north of Estonia, Finland is another country with advanced digital literacy. It is also one of the best places to retire, not surprising in a nation widely regarded as the "happiest country in the world." Finland is one of the more expensive countries in Europe, so being able to save your pennies will certainly help stretch your budget. One of the bonuses of traveling there is that service is folded into the bill, so don't worry about a tip, even at a restaurant serving haute cuisine. If you find yourself in a sit-down cafe and order a traditional Finnish dish like karjalanpiirakka (a pastry made with rye flour and rice pudding), you won't need to add a gratuity to the bill.
Besides, most Finns don't use cash for anything (according to Visit Finland). Contactless payments are the most common method for paying for goods and services. Even in places that travelers might assume only accept cash, like a farm stand on the side of the road, cards or phone payments are commonplace.
France
A country where travelers can find fairytale cities with mouthwatering traditions or secret medieval spots flowing with wine sounds like a special destination. It's not surprising then that France is a hugely popular tourist draw for Americans, with direct flights from several cities around the U.S. Many tourists start their journey in Paris, and we aren't about to disagree with that decision.
But France has many other thrilling choices, from the fabulous beaches around its coast to the gorgeous must-visit churches. Wherever your trip may take you in France, tipping is not expected. Restaurants will generally add a 15% service charge to diners' bills, which might be noted on a menu with the words "service compris." For bars and taxi drivers, tipping is optional, though rounding up the total so that nobody needs to deal with coins is certainly appreciated. France is another of Europe's more expensive destinations, so this can only be good news.
Iceland
The second-most expensive country in Europe (according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) is Iceland, a place that also happens to be one of the most bucket-list-worthy destinations on the planet. One of the most unique attractions in a country packed with spectacular, unmissable destinations is Iceland's spas and thermal springs. The most well-known is the Blue Lagoon, a heated-water wonderland whose images are irresistibly seductive.
In the U.S., visitors to spas will expect to add tips on top of the standard service charges for a massage or therapy. However, even in the most famous Icelandic spas, tipping is not the norm. That is according to Visit Reykjanes, the official tourism portal for one of the country's regions. Tipping is also rare in restaurants, bars, taxis, and hotels. This is primarily because strong labor unions in Iceland ensure workers get a good wage across all sectors.
Italy
When eating at a romantic restaurant, sipping an espresso at a sidewalk cafe, or even taking a cab across Rome, visitors do not need to add a tip to their total expenditure in Italy. According to Insight Vacations, a company that organizes trips to Italy, tipping is not part of the national psyche. Nobody does it because they don't see other people doing it. It just isn't the done thing.
Sure, people might decide to add a euro or two as a token of appreciation or round up their bill to a whole number and leave that amount for the staff. Beyond that, the ingrained idea that leaving a percentage tip is somehow conventional is an alien concept. In touristy areas, tipping is a little more visible, but this has more to do with the visitors than the locals and is by no means automatic. In Italy, you can relax and enjoy the magic without worrying about what constitutes an acceptable tip.
Japan
Where to start with the magic of Japan? The iconic country is packed with excitement, energy, history, heritage, and beauty (its beaches are dazzling), but tipping is rare. According to certain commentators (as discussed on Interac Network), some Japanese people might feel offended when others try to tip them. This is because the Japanese people pride themselves on doing their job professionally, which is what they are paid for. A tip suggests that you have decided to pay more than the required amount for a level of service that was already expected. This can create confusion, and an awkward stand-off might ensue.
According to the official Japan tourism website, this is true across Japanese society, whether in taxis, bars, restaurants, cafes, or hotels. Sometimes tipping is acceptable — maybe to your private tour guide — but even then, discretion is key. Never hand over open bills, but slip them inside an envelope and pass them to the recipient with as little fuss as possible.
New Zealand
As with neighboring Australia, tipping is not expected in New Zealand. The Land of the Long White Cloud is a dreamland for fans of spectacular nature and adventure travel. Bungy jumping was first commercialized there, while thrill seekers can also skydive, heli-ski on mountains, scale peaks, hike on glaciers, and climb up cliffs, among many other exhilarating adventures.
Tipping isn't quite so exhilarating, but it isn't something you need to worry about in New Zealand. Discover New Zealand, a tour operator specializing in trips around the country, notes that tipping is not something that many people do. While some establishments might have a tip jar by the cash register (a common sight around the world), there is no expectation that travelers have to deposit anything in it. And there is no overarching sense that diners or drinkers must calculate a percentage tip on any purchase. If you want to leave something behind, try an amount equivalent to the cost of a beer or two.
Singapore
On a Reddit forum focusing on all aspects of life in Singapore, one commentator playfully posted the following entry: "FYI, no tipping culture in majority of Asia countries. We don't do that here. You want to tip, be my guest, we are happy to take your money." The island nation of Singapore is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and it doesn't require tipping to keep its workers happy. Having lived there for a number of years, we can confidently confirm that tipping is almost non-existent in Singapore.
Taxi drivers don't receive tips from passengers, and some riders will even patiently wait for the exact change of small coins once the ride is over. Restaurants and bars usually add a 10% service charge, so the tip amount is included in the bill. In hawker centers (food courts with lots of individual stalls), patrons never tip, and vendors don't seek it.
South Korea
While leaving a tip in some countries might make a server feel embarrassed, a diner might be the one to feel uneasy after depositing a tip in South Korea. According to the blog The Soul of Seoul (written by an Ohioan who has lived in South Korea for many years), staff have been known to return tips to the patrons because they thought the customer had overpaid. An easy mistake to make in hindsight, but one best avoided.
This doesn't just apply to restaurants, cafes, and bars but also to taxis, where locals will never tip a driver. That said, you can give someone a tip as a special thank you or a way to acknowledge their extraordinary service. This should be done discreetly, with the money in an envelope, and handed over to the server with two hands as a mark of respect. Don't just slap a couple of bills onto the bar and assume that takes care of it.
Spain
As a commenter notes on a Reddit post titled "Tipping in Spain," there is "no need to tip, don't feel bad about it." Spain is a country of vast geographical and cultural variety, with breathtaking islands and vibrant cities teeming with culture. Visitors might sit in a restaurant in the Basque region and order pintxos or small plates of tapas in other parts of the country. No matter where you eat or drink in Spain, you are in for a delicious time.
And no matter where you are in Spain, travelers aren't required to add a tip to the order; they should simply settle the bill amount and leave it at that. Of course, if you feel you've received service that goes above and beyond the norm, then feel free to tip an amount you consider fair. Just know that nobody will think ill of you if you don't.
Sweden
Visit Sweden, the official tourism site for the Scandinavian nation, is clear in its guidelines on tipping in the country, saying, "It's always welcome but not expected." Patrons aren't in any way obliged to tip. Nobody will raise any eyebrows or be upset if they don't leave a gratuity. At meals, diners do sometimes get into the habit of leaving a little extra, a way to round up the bill to an easy number, but it isn't expected.
If a lunch bill comes to 190 Swedish krona (about US$19), then leaving behind 200 krona makes all the sense in the world. If a service charge is already included as part of the bill, it should be clearly itemized, and any tip beyond that is discretionary. Sweden is one of the pricier countries in Europe, so not having to budget extra for tips can certainly help stretch your cache of krona a little further.
Taiwan
Such is the lack of tipping in society across Taiwan, taxi drivers might even return tiny amounts of change when a customer pays for a fare. That is according to Taiwan Obsessed, a blog written by an expat with more than a decade of living on the island of Taiwan. Tipping is just not part of the conversation in the service industry, and it has always been that way.
After a meal, the staff in a restaurant will return the exact change and won't expect you to leave any behind on the table. If you do, they will make a concerted effort to return it because they will assume you have forgotten your money. You might see your intentions as noble, but your purported altruism will just create an uncomfortable situation. So, just don't tip. Not at a restaurant, bar, taxi, or hair salon. At a hotel, you can tip housekeeping or a porter, but again, this isn't mandatory.