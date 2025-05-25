If 'Tip Fatigue' Has You Down, Visit These Countries Where Gratuities Aren't Expected

To paraphrase the great Bard of Avon, "To tip or not to tip, that is the question." Tipping is an ingrained part of American culture, a sweetener expected from your encounters throughout the day, from the person making your morning coffee to hairstylists, taxi drivers, and bar staff. That constant sense of identifying who to tip, when to do so, and how much to give can be exhausting. Such pressure has led to a phenomenon known as "tip fatigue," the draining, relentless practice of tipping in the country going too far. The financial site Bankrate conducted a survey in 2023 and found that 66% of Americans viewed the concept of tipping negatively. Around 30% felt that the tipping culture in the country is really out of control.

Of course, tipping in the U.S. is here to stay, and for many service workers, it is an absolute must (in some states, the minimum wage for tipped workers is less than $4 per hour). While tipping has become part of the fabric of the service industry in the U.S., with diners regularly leaving 20% as a gratuity, it irks some customers who feel handcuffed to leaving that little extra, even if the service has been less than fantastic. However, tipping doesn't have such a grip on the public all over the world. Here are some of the fabulous places where you won't need to tip unless you really want to.