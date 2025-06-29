Hidden On Washington's Evergreen Coast Is A Serene Spot With Small Town Charm And Sumptuous Seafood

From hotspots like Long Beach, a gem that holds the record of longest (peninsula) beach in America, to unique destinations like this luxurious beach campground with an authentic Japanese spa, Washington doesn't skimp on picturesque places — especially along its thousands of miles of shoreline. Known also as the Evergreen State, it lives up to its nickname, and its expansive temperate rainforest greets rivers, bays, and the wide-open Pacific Ocean along rocky shores. A stretch that runs roughly from the southern end of North Bay, near Grays Harbor City, to where the Columbia River starts south toward Portland, you'll find the enchanting Evergreen Coast. And tucked here in Willapa Bay, don't miss the charming town of Tokeland.

The easiest way to get to Tokeland is via car, with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Portland International Airport each a 2.5- to 3-hour drive away. If you've been tearing up the tracks via Amtrak's Cascades or Coast Starlight routes, disembark at Centralia, the closest station to Tokeland. Rent a car and drive 78 miles along WA-6 through the scenic coastal hills until you arrive in this small town, home to about 100 residents (as of 2023).

A peaceful little community that sits on a small peninsula, Tokeland features a marina, epic seafood, historic places to stay, and a serene outlook across the bay. If you head straight to Toke Point at the very edge of town, you can see the remains of the old fishing pier and take in the view across the water. It's also a great place to toss in some crab pots without setting foot on a boat. Don't miss a stop at Nelson Crab, Inc., a family-run fish market that has been operating since 1934, featuring local "seatreats" like smoked salmon and Willapa Bay oysters.