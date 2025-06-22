Washington's Quiet Beach State Park Is A Low-Cost Gem With Scenic Shoreline, Wildlife, And Easy Hiking

Along its scenic stretches of the Pacific Ocean, Washington boasts more than 3,000 miles of coastline. Home to gorgeous coastal cities with expansive beaches and kite-friendly breezes, the Evergreen State has no shortage of family-friendly destinations offering remarkable views of harbors, bays, and wide-open ocean. For an affordable, no-fuss way to get your nature fix on the southern end of the Olympic Peninsula — home to one of the best small beach towns in America, Olympic National Park, and Olympic National Forest — don't miss a stop at Bottle Beach State Park. The modest yet ecologically significant park stretches along 6,000 feet of shoreline just north of the small community of Ocosta, on the southern tide flats of Grays Harbor.

Bottle Beach is an affordable way to spend an afternoon, whether you're looking for a leisurely walk, clamming year-round, or you brought your binoculars for spotting local wildlife. As of this writing, the daily parking fee, known as a Discover Pass, is $10 for one day. Or, for $30 for the whole year, you can visit other must-see spots around the state, like this rocky coastal paradise full of beaches and trails or a park with trees so unique they're considered "living fossils," among many others. It basically pays for itself in just three visits. Bottle Beach State Park is open dawn to dusk every day of the year. While spring and summer are popular for birding and warmer weather, don't miss the fall migrations, too.