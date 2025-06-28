The Biggest Myths About TSA's Biometric ID Technology

Despite living in a thoroughly technology-filled world, lots of tech seems magical or mystical because folks don't know how it works. This is especially true for new tech, which always yields new suspicions and fears, particularly when tech seems invasive, compulsory, or like it compromises privacy. Such is the case for the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) biometric verification rollout, which has inspired the full gamut of worries and freakouts amongst the general public.

In general, biometric verification includes any number of unique biological identification markers like voice patterns, iris composition, fingerprints and hand patterns, and even DNA. The TSA's biometric verification, however, focuses on only one biometric: facial verification, where software compares your face to the face in the photo on your ID. This method of biometric verification hit a limited number of U.S. airports in 2019 and swiftly rose to 238 total airports as of the time of writing. As for the purpose behind this new tech, the TSA says they're trying to do what everyone has always wanted airports to do: be faster and less annoying. The TSA has also implemented automated screening lanes in many airports to this end. And, the TSA wants to do so while safeguarding privacy and civil rights.

In the end, every single widespread myth regarding biometric verification is false. No, your biometrics data can't be stolen. No, the use of biometric identification at airports isn't mandatory. No, biometric identification isn't an insidious example of Big Brother overreach. and is, in fact, regulated in most states. No, biometric identification isn't used to profile or deport people. And no, biometric identification doesn't have a high rate of false positives — although it isn't 100% foolproof either because, well, nothing is.