This Breathtaking French City Is Surrounded By Hiking Trails And Steeped In History

The inspiration for countless fairytales, romance novels, and period masterpieces, France is teeming with medieval cities full of architectural wonders and centuries-old traditions. One of these quintessentially French cities is Le Puy-en-Velay. Built on the precarious slopes of an ancient volcano, this breathtaking city is steeped in rich history, adorned with massive architectural feats, and surrounded by natural wonders shaped by the volcanoes on which it was built.

Perched atop its many rocky precipices are medieval buildings, cathedrals, and statues, including the Hôtel-Dieu, the Chapel Saint-Michel, the black Statue of Madonna, and at the heart of the city, the Notre-Dame Cathedral. The cathedral's namesake statue, a towering 75-foot-tall representation of the Virgin Mary and Holy Child, seemingly melts into the sky above. Below the city's dizzying heights, a maze of cobblestoned streets and surrounding mountain trails invites exploration on two feet or two wheels, guiding visitors through the city's layered history, vibrant culture, and picturesque scenery.

Located in the Massif Central mountain region, Le Puy-en-Velay is more than 5 hours south of Paris by car. Visitors can fly directly to the city's regional airport (LPY) on most days — with the option for same-day round-trip flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays — or opt for more frequent routes into Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport. From Lyon, it's about a 2-hour drive to Le Puy-en-Velay's historic city center, UNESCO World Heritage landmarks, and vast outdoor adventures.