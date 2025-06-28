Nevada's Spectacular Out-And-Back Hiking Trail Just Outside Of Reno Has Unmatched Waterfall Views
You may be visiting Reno, Nevada for a less chaotic gambling scene than what Las Vegas offers. Maybe you're enjoying the great arts scene, or the vibrant restaurants in what is often called "The Biggest Little City in the World." However, if you're heading to this spot at the base of the gorgeous Sierra Nevada mountains for some outdoor recreation, there is a spectacular out-and-back hiking trail that you have to check out for some incredible waterfall views. The Hunter Creek trail is only 12.5 miles from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and under 7 miles from the city itself, so, while you need to have a car to get there, you're very close to a great day of hiking from the moment you land.
This is a moderately challenging trail, and you'll be doing some climbing. It's 5.8 miles roundtrip, with 1,200 feet of elevation gain that takes around three hours to complete – but you can stop to cool off halfway in at the 30-foot waterfall. One reviewer on AllTrails said of Hunter Creek, "I completed the trail and it was awesome, wish I had gotten to the waterfall about an hour earlier cause the sun would've been shining on it perfectly but it was still gorgeous. Be aware that there are rough terrains and two literal stick bridges so be careful and have shoes with good traction." They also mentioned that there is a water fountain and good bathrooms, which are located at the trailhead. This is a popular trail, so you're likely to see fellow hikers and trail runners when you're enjoying the scenery.
All about the Hunter Creek trail and what to do in the area
The waterfall at the turnaround point on the Hunter Creek trail is one of the largest in the Reno area, and it's quite a sight to see. The best time to visit is between April and October, and the trail is family-friendly and well-marked, so you're unlikely to lose your way. There are often wildflowers in the spring, and colorful foliage in the fall, and you can even bring your leashed dog with you. However, one poster on Reddit's r/Reno said, "Do be careful for snakes. The season is here and they bask in the path of you go early. Don't jump over anything you can't see the other side of, don't sit on anything you can't see the bottom of, don't put your hands anywhere where you can't see." There are also black bears and mountain lions in the area, so keep that in mind.
If you plan on doing the Hunter Creek hike, it's important to wear sunscreen and bring a hat, as well as water and snacks, as there isn't a lot of shade until you get to the waterfall.
After your hike, you may want to head back to Reno for dinner, as it's the unexpected capital of all-you-can-eat sushi! One place to check out is Sushi Pier, which uses local ingredients and even has vegan-friendly options. One five-star review on Yelp said, "Sushi Pier consistently turns out exceptional dishes, and Kim's Fritters are ones I dream about. Crispy, delicately wrapped rice with crab and avocado on top."
If you love physical challenges on vacation, you may also want to consider staying at the Whitney Peak Hotel, as it has the world's tallest man-made climbing wall.