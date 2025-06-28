Nevada's Spectacular Out-And-Back Hiking Trail Just Outside Of Reno Has Unmatched Waterfall Views

The waterfall at the turnaround point on the Hunter Creek trail is one of the largest in the Reno area, and it's quite a sight to see. The best time to visit is between April and October, and the trail is family-friendly and well-marked, so you're unlikely to lose your way. There are often wildflowers in the spring, and colorful foliage in the fall, and you can even bring your leashed dog with you. However, one poster on Reddit's r/Reno said, "Do be careful for snakes. The season is here and they bask in the path of you go early. Don't jump over anything you can't see the other side of, don't sit on anything you can't see the bottom of, don't put your hands anywhere where you can't see." There are also black bears and mountain lions in the area, so keep that in mind.

If you plan on doing the Hunter Creek hike, it's important to wear sunscreen and bring a hat, as well as water and snacks, as there isn't a lot of shade until you get to the waterfall.

After your hike, you may want to head back to Reno for dinner, as it's the unexpected capital of all-you-can-eat sushi! One place to check out is Sushi Pier, which uses local ingredients and even has vegan-friendly options. One five-star review on Yelp said, "Sushi Pier consistently turns out exceptional dishes, and Kim's Fritters are ones I dream about. Crispy, delicately wrapped rice with crab and avocado on top."

If you love physical challenges on vacation, you may also want to consider staying at the Whitney Peak Hotel, as it has the world's tallest man-made climbing wall.